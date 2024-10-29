 NTA CSIR NET 2024: December Notice To Be Released Soon; Check Out Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA CSIR NET 2024: December Notice To Be Released Soon; Check Out Details

NTA CSIR NET 2024: December Notice To Be Released Soon; Check Out Details

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is designed to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for various opportunities, including the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), assistant professorship roles, and admission to PhD programs at Indian universities and colleges

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the official notification for the December session of CSIR UGC NET 2024 shortly. Candidates preparing for the examination can find the notification on the NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in, once it becomes available.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is designed to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for various opportunities, including the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), assistant professorship roles, and admission to PhD programs at Indian universities and colleges. The NTA conducts this exam on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Read Also
CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Final Answer Key Released, Result Soon, Here’s The Download Link
article-image

Essential updates in CSIR NET 2024 December notice

The upcoming official circular will include essential information such as:

FPJ Shorts
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused Of Drugging & Raping 10-Year-Old Boy In Manhattan Hotel Room
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused Of Drugging & Raping 10-Year-Old Boy In Manhattan Hotel Room
NTA CSIR NET 2024: December Notice To Be Released Soon; Check Out Details
NTA CSIR NET 2024: December Notice To Be Released Soon; Check Out Details
Makeup Artist Transforms 'Phatake Vali' To Fashion Model; Viral Video Hits More Than 5 Million Views
Makeup Artist Transforms 'Phatake Vali' To Fashion Model; Viral Video Hits More Than 5 Million Views
Gulf Oil Appoints Abhijit Kulkarni As Chief Commercial Officer
Gulf Oil Appoints Abhijit Kulkarni As Chief Commercial Officer

- Application process details

- Eligibility criteria for the CSIR NET

- Examination centers for CSIR UGC NET

- Exam pattern for the CSIR NET

- Syllabus for the CSIR NET

- Admit card information for the UGC NET

- Validity period of the CSIR UGC NET qualification

- Qualifying marks for the CSIR UGC NET

Keep on checking the official website for the upcoming official announcement and relevant updates.

Read Also
NTA Releases Joint CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 & Cut-Off Marks; Check Your Scores Now Here
article-image

Eligibility for CSIR NET 2024

1. Educational Qualifications: Master’s degree or equivalent in a relevant subject from a recognized university.

2. Minimum Marks:

- General: At least 55% marks.

- SC/ST/OBC/PwD: Minimum 50% marks.

3. Age Limit:

- JRF: Up to 28 years (relaxation for certain categories).

- No age limit for Assistant Professorship.

4. Nationality: Must be an Indian national.

5. PhD Candidates: Those pursuing or having completed a PhD are also eligible.

Candidates should refer to the official notification for complete details.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTA CSIR NET 2024: December Notice To Be Released Soon; Check Out Details

NTA CSIR NET 2024: December Notice To Be Released Soon; Check Out Details

NTA JEE Main 2025: Tie-Break Rules; Age-Limit Changed

NTA JEE Main 2025: Tie-Break Rules; Age-Limit Changed

Australia-India MATES Program Offers 3,000 Annual Visas To Indian Students & Professionals

Australia-India MATES Program Offers 3,000 Annual Visas To Indian Students & Professionals

TNPSC Group 4 Exams 2024: Vacancies Increased To 9,491; Check Details On tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Exams 2024: Vacancies Increased To 9,491; Check Details On tnpsc.gov.in

JEE Main 2025: Syllabus PDF For Paper 1, 2A, And 2B Released By NTA, Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2025: Syllabus PDF For Paper 1, 2A, And 2B Released By NTA, Direct Link Here