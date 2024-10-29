NTA CSIR NET 2024: December Notice To Be Released Soon; Check Out Details

Representative Image | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the official notification for the December session of CSIR UGC NET 2024 shortly. Candidates preparing for the examination can find the notification on the NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in, once it becomes available.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is designed to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for various opportunities, including the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), assistant professorship roles, and admission to PhD programs at Indian universities and colleges. The NTA conducts this exam on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Essential updates in CSIR NET 2024 December notice

The upcoming official circular will include essential information such as:

- Application process details

- Eligibility criteria for the CSIR NET

- Examination centers for CSIR UGC NET

- Exam pattern for the CSIR NET

- Syllabus for the CSIR NET

- Admit card information for the UGC NET

- Validity period of the CSIR UGC NET qualification

- Qualifying marks for the CSIR UGC NET

Keep on checking the official website for the upcoming official announcement and relevant updates.

Eligibility for CSIR NET 2024

1. Educational Qualifications: Master’s degree or equivalent in a relevant subject from a recognized university.

2. Minimum Marks:

- General: At least 55% marks.

- SC/ST/OBC/PwD: Minimum 50% marks.

3. Age Limit:

- JRF: Up to 28 years (relaxation for certain categories).

- No age limit for Assistant Professorship.

4. Nationality: Must be an Indian national.

5. PhD Candidates: Those pursuing or having completed a PhD are also eligible.

Candidates should refer to the official notification for complete details.