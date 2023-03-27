 NTA begins registration for EPFO SSA, Steno posts 2023; Direct link here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begin the online application process for Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment 2023 for the posts of Steno and SSA (Social Security Assistant).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
EPFO recruitment 2023 for the posts of Steno and SSA (Social Security Assistant) | Representative Image

Interested candidates can submit their application forms on recruitment.nta.nic.in.

EPFO with this notification is going to fill 2859 vacancies, of which 185 are for Stenographer (Group C) posts and 2674 are Social Security Assistant posts.

Click here to read detailed notification

Direct link to apply

Last Date to apply

The last date to apply is April 26, 2023.

Application Fee

For SC/ST/PwBD/Female candidates/Ex-servicemen : Nil (Exempted)

For all Other categories: Rs. 700

Age Limit:

Social Security Assistant: Between 18-27 years on the closing date (age relaxation as per rules)

Stenographer: Between 18-27 years on the closing date (age relaxation as per rules)

Eligibility criteria

For EPFO SSA posts, candidates must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English and 30 in Hindi.

For Stenographer posts, minimum education qualification is Class 12th pass.

Candidates also have to fulfil skill test norms in order to qualify.

Selection Process

The selection process will have phase I and phase II examinations.

For SSA, the first phase will be for a test for 600 marks and phase II will be computer data entry test.

Steps to apply for EPFO Stenographer and SSA 2023

Go to recruitment.nta.nic.in

Then click on Apply Online - Social Security Assistant

Apply Online - for Stenographer (Group C)

After that a new window will appear and start the registration process

Submit the application form

Take a printout for future references.

