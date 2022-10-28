From cat-calling, groping to sexist sloganeering and more: Miranda House student reacts over campus safety breach

Men seen climbing wall and entering the campus of Miranda House | IANS

New Delhi: Videos of men climbing walls of Delhi University's all-women's college Miranda House during the celebration of Diwali at the institute, on October 16, have led to uproar across the nation as it has been reported that the men indulged in "cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering, and more".

Videos shared on social media by students of Miranda House showed that the men were climbing walls to get into the college while some were seen to be raising slogans like 'Ramjas ka naara hai, Miranda humaara hai' on the campus.

While talking to Humans of Bombay, a second-year students of the Miranda House said that she was already aware of such kinds of activities taking place in the campus of Miranda College for years. She added, "I grew up knowing Delhi wasn't safe for women."

According to the student, all the girls on campus always live in a fear that they would be "groped or touched". She said that it was part of their routine to live like this. She reiterated girls wearing scarves and shrugs until they reach inside the campus due to their constant fear. She then said, "But the worst part is that we're used to this. We're no longer appalled or taken aback. We're just disappointed.”

While talking about the October 16 incident, she said that when she had tweeted the videos, she got a lot of replies from the alumni of Miranda House saying they witnessed such horrific incidents as well.