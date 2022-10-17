Miranda House: Delhi Police visit college to check CCTV footage amid row over viral videos of men climbing walls

Unidentified men seen to be climbing college walls to enter Miranda House, an all-girls campus of DU. | IANS

New Delhi: A team of Delhi Police on Monday made a visit to Miranda House to scan CCTV footage after a video went viral on social media in which unknown men were seen scaling the boundary wall and closing the gate of the all-girls Delhi University college.



After taking Suo Moto cognizance of the incident, the Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR in connection with the incident. The incident, which occurred on October 14, happened at a fest that had been organised at the college campus. But the men entered the college after they came to know about the fest, the girl students have alleged.



According to a senior police official, a case of trespassing has been registered. "Police teams are scanning the viral video and CCTV cameras of the college to understand the entire sequence and identify the culprits," the official said while adding that further investigation is going on.

Watch video of the viral incident

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police and the principal of Miranda House, seeking details of the incident and action taken so far by October 20.



"The DCW has taken suo moto cognizance of an incident of sexual harassment with girls inside Miranda House College, University of Delhi. The Commission has come across various social media posts wherein it is stated that many boys entered the premises of Miranda House college by jumping the fence during Diwali fest and sexually harassed the girls present inside. Many girls seem to have narrated their ordeal on social media. This is a very serious matter," the Commission said in a notice.



Meanwhile, the women's development cell of Miranda House has also issued a statement and said that on October 14, within an hour of the beginning of the fest, long queues of students had formed around the block and soon it became apparent that the college could not contain any more people following which the attendees were asked to evacuate and vacate the premises.



"Many attendees of the fest, primarily men, went entirely out of control at this move and reacted aggressively when the administration made an effort to prevent them from being on campus.



"They (men) entered the restricted premises like classrooms, ignored the requests from professors and staff, instead they responded rudely to appeals to behave and invaded students' personal space," a women's cell member added.