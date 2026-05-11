NMC Urges Medical Colleges To Support NBEMS Postgraduate Practical Exams Amid Shortage Of Centres, Faculty & Infrastructure | file pic

New Delhi: The NMC has issued an advisory to government medical colleges and institutions, asking them to extend full cooperation for the smooth conduct of postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations conducted by the NBEMS, citing shortage of examination centres and examiners.

In a public notice issued by the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) on May 8, the National Medical Commission (NMC) said the increasing number of candidates appearing in NBEMS final practical examinations has led to a corresponding rise in the requirement for "adequate examination centres, clinical material, infrastructure, and experienced examiners".

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The Commission noted that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has been facing difficulties due to the "non-availability of examination centres and non-relieving of eligible faculty members for examiner duties in certain instances".

"In this regard, all Government Medical Colleges/institutions under the ambit of the National Medical Commission are advised to extend necessary cooperation and support to NBEMS for conduct of its practical examinations," the notice said.

The advisory asked institutions to facilitate the conduct of NBEMS practical examinations "subject to administrative feasibility" and ensure the availability of "requisite infrastructure, wards, laboratories, and suitable clinical material/patients as required for examinations".

The NMC also directed institutions to relieve "eligible and nominated faculty members for examiner duties in a timely manner" and coordinate with NBEMS to ensure the "smooth and efficient conduct of examinations".

Highlighting concerns over reluctance among institutions and faculty members, the Commission clarified that NBEMS "suitably compensates the exam centres for the expenses incurred by them in holding the examination".

"The examiners are also given approved remunerations for the services offered by them for various NBEMS academic activities," the notice added.

The Commission stressed that cooperation from institutions and faculty would significantly contribute towards maintaining standards of postgraduate medical education while ensuring timely conduct of examinations in the larger public and academic interest.

"All institutions are requested to take necessary action accordingly," the notice signed by NMC Director CK Ramaswamy stated.

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