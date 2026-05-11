Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: 94,544 Students Fail Marathi Subject Despite 92.09% Overall Pass Rate

Representation Image

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results for the February–March 2026 session on Friday. This year, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.09%.

Out of more than 16 lakh students who appeared for the examination, 14,20,486 students passed. However, the results have raised concerns over students' performance in Marathi, with a total of 94,544 students failing the subject across first, second, and third language categories.

Direct Link To Check Overall Subject Wise Data

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Marathi Subject Performance in SSC 2026

Marathi is a compulsory language for a large number of students in Maharashtra. The board data shows that a significant number of students were unable to clear the subject.

Marathi as First Language

Registered: 10,98,623 students

Appeared: 10,87,699 students

Passed: 10,06,896 students

Failed: 80,803 students

Pass Percentage: 92.57%

Marathi as Second/Third Language

Registered: 4,15,473 students

Appeared: 4,13,917 students

Passed: 4,00,176 students

Failed: 13,741 students

Pass Percentage: 96.68%

Total Marathi Results (First Language + Second/Third Language)

Total Appeared: 15,01,616 students

Total Passed: 14,07,072 students

Total Failed: 94,544 students

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: How Marathi Subject Performance Compares With Other Languages

Among first-language subjects, Marathi recorded the highest number of failed students and it also had the largest number of candidates.

Marathi: 10,87,699 students appeared, 80,803 failed, pass percentage 92.57%.

English: 3,65,203 students appeared, 7,756 failed, pass percentage 97.88%.

Urdu: 92,442 students appeared, 4,186 failed, pass percentage 95.47%.

Hindi: 36,176 students appeared, 3,729 failed, pass percentage 89.69%.

Kannada: 2,613 students appeared, 213 failed, pass percentage 91.85%.

Gujarati: 1,190 students appeared, 69 failed, pass percentage 94.20%.

Tamil: 214 students appeared, 7 failed, pass percentage 96.73%.

Telugu: 120 students appeared, all passed, pass percentage 100%.