NMC Proposes Changes To Foreign Medical Graduate Rules, Seeks To Remove Overseas Medical Licence Equivalence Requirement | File Pic

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed amending rules governing foreign medical graduates, seeking to remove the requirement that their licence to practise medicine in the country where they obtained their medical degree must be on par with the licence granted to citizens of that country.

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Under the proposed amendment, a foreign medical graduate would need to be registered with the respective professional regulatory body in the country where the medical degree was awarded.

The change has been proposed in sub-clause (b) of Clause 4 of the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021.

The existing provision requires the graduate to be registered with the respective professional regulatory body or otherwise be competent to obtain a licence to practise medicine in that country's jurisdiction, with the licence being equivalent to that granted to citizens of the country.

The proposed amendment substitutes this provision with the requirement that the graduate be "registered with the respective professional regulatory body in that country".

The NMC said the draft amendment has been prepared and approved following due procedure and invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders.

The draft regulations will be considered after the expiry of 30 days from the date the Gazette containing the draft is made available to the public, the notification said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)