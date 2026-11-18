Indore MGM Medical College Row Escalates As Doctor Seeks ₹5 Crore Damages From Hospital Superintendent | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute within Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has taken a legal turn, with Dr Bhavesh Bang, associate professor in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery, serving a defamation notice on Dr DK Sharma, superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital, demanding Rs 5 crore in damages over alleged defamatory remarks made during a television interview.

According to the notice, Sharma allegedly questioned Bang's qualifications, experience and eligibility for appointment, claiming that he did not possess a Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) degree and had secured his position using an experience certificate from an institution where the Department of Head and Neck Surgery allegedly did not exist.

The notice also alleges that Sharma linked a pending complaint against Bang's appointment to a proposed doctors' agitation, creating the impression that the protest was intended to influence the inquiry.

Bang has denied any misrepresentation of his qualifications or experience. His counsel has sought the recruitment rules, the relevant experience certificate and official records supporting Sharma's allegations.

The notice also refers to an Oct 14 memorandum by the Medical Teachers' Association, Indore, raising questions about Bang's designation, salary, regularisation and promotion.

Sharma has been given 15 days to issue an unconditional written apology and retraction, remove the disputed content, preserve relevant records and pay Rs 5 crore in compensation.

If Sharma fails to comply, Bang has threatened criminal defamation proceedings under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a civil suit for damages and injunctive relief before the competent court in Jabalpur.

The notice contains allegations and demands, not judicial findings.

Bang not cooperating with probe, says Sharma

Sharma said he was unaware of any legal notice but maintained that a committee probing matters related to Bang's qualifications had served notices on him.

On three occasions, he was called to put his side, but he did not show up. Now, the committee will submit its report, Sharma said.

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