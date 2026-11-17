Indore Fire Safety Crackdown Hits Hotels, Hostels And Shops As IMC Seals 10 Establishments | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has sealed around 10 buildings and commercial establishments for violating mandatory fire safety norms, while 20 previously penalised properties have installed the required safety systems following municipal action.

Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh said building inspectors and officials were conducting inspections across the city. Buildings lacking essential fire safety equipment and arrangements were being sealed in accordance with the rules.

Among the establishments sealed are Hotel SS Inn, Agarwal Commercial Agency's office, Geetanjali Hostel's kitchen, two shops and a warehouse in Mangal Nagar, Satkar Girls Hostel's kitchen, the spare parts room at Anushka TVS Service Centre and Hari Om Distributors' office.

At Stanza Living Hostel, officials sealed the cafeteria, play area and amenities after finding inadequate fire safety systems.

20 establishments install fire safety systems

The enforcement drive has prompted several establishments to comply with fire safety requirements after sealing action or notices.

According to IMC, fire safety systems have been installed at The Cube, Satguru Boys Hostel, Vikas Regency, Renaissance College, White Lotus Building in Scheme No. 51, Om Coaching Classes, 7 Cloud Garden, Legend Rajwada/Riwaz, Prosperity Tower, Hotel Auren, USM Business Park on AB Road, Presto Solution Coaching, Safalyam Library, Hotel Sunshine, Hotel Veer Palace, Hotel Royal Dormitory, Hotel Shivani, Vidyasagar Library and Geetanjali Plaza.

Sawariya Garden has also installed fire safety equipment following a notice. A fire safety survey has been conducted at Hotel Royal Blue, while installation work at Sharad Electrical remains in progress.

Officials are inspecting previously sealed properties to verify whether the required fire safety systems have been installed and are operational.

Focus on public safety

The Municipal Corporation clarified that the campaign aims not merely to seal buildings but to ensure adequate fire safety arrangements and protect citizens' lives and property.

IMC has appealed to operators of hotels, hostels, coaching institutes, libraries, commercial establishments and other public buildings to install and maintain functional fire alarms, extinguishers, hydrant systems, fire pumps, emergency exits and other mandatory safety equipment as per prescribed standards.

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