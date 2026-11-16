Chhath Puja 2026 In Indore Sees Thousands Offer Arghya To Setting Sun At Over 150 Locations Across City | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The golden glow of the setting Sun, hundreds of devotees standing waist-deep in water, traditional bamboo baskets filled with offerings and the soulful strains of Chhath folk songs transformed Indore's water bodies into vibrant centres of faith on Sunday evening.

With celebrations organised at more than 150 locations across the city, Chhath Mahaparv brought a slice of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh to Malwa, reflecting Indore's growing cultural diversity and social harmony.

Thousands of devotees, particularly women observing the traditional fast, gathered at various ghats from around 3 pm to offer 'Arghya' to Lord Surya. Dressed in colourful traditional saris, they carried bamboo baskets and 'bahangis' containing 'Thekua', coconuts, bananas, sugarcane and seasonal fruits. Family members, including children and elderly people, accompanied them, singing traditional Chhath songs such as 'Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya' and 'Uge He Suraj Dev'. The timeless compositions of legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha further heightened the festive atmosphere.

Sunset turns city ghats into spectacle of faith

As sunset approached, devotees entered the water and stood with folded hands, awaiting the auspicious moment. The offering of water and milk to the setting Sun was accompanied by prayers for the longevity of children, family prosperity, good health and collective well-being. Flickering oil lamps, decorated bamboo baskets and devotional songs created a mesmerising atmosphere at the ghats.

Prominent locations witnessing large gatherings included Scheme No. 54, Anupam Nagar, Scheme No. 78, Tulsi Nagar, Samar Park, Pipliyapala Lake, Banganga Kund, Pipliyahana Pond, Tigaria Badshah Pond, Surya Temple on CAT Road, Sukhliya, Dewas Naka, Meghdoot Nagar, Shankheshwar City, Silicon City, Shipra and Vakratund Nagar, among others.

Chhath emerging as symbol of Indore's cultural harmony

Thakur Jagdish Singh, president of the Poorvottar Sanskritik Sansthan, and general secretary KK Jha said Chhath was steadily gaining popularity in Indore. They noted that besides people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, families belonging to the Malwa region were also participating enthusiastically.

They said the festival was not merely a religious observance but also an expression of gratitude towards nature, family values and community harmony. Celebrations at over 150 locations reflected how a festival once largely confined to the Bihari and Purvanchali communities had become a shared cultural celebration.

Local committees and social organisations made arrangements for cleanliness, lighting, drinking water and security at several ghats. Cultural programmes and devotional evenings added to the celebrations.

The four-day festival will conclude on Monday morning with 'Usha Arghya', when devotees will offer prayers to the rising Sun. The ritual will mark the completion of the traditional 36-hour waterless fast, following which devotees will break their fast and distribute 'prasad', including 'Thekua' and fruits.

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