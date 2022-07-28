NMC instructs medical institutions to install CCTV cameras; more details here

Representational image | File Photo

National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed medical colleges and institutions across India to install CCTV cameras within their premises at designated places. The regulatory body has also suggested the number of cameras at various spots across the institute.

According to the official notification, every medical college building must have at least 25 CCTV cameras installed. NMC has instructed authorities to install cameras at all crucial locations, from the main entrance to the OPDs and labs. The lecture halls and OPD rooms will have the most cameras installed.

Here is the list of prescribed spots and cameras :

Main entrance of the hospital and college - 1

Patient registration counter - 2

OPDs (depending upon the number of OPDs in the college); it should cover the medicine OPD, surgical OPD, Gynaecological OPD, Pediatrics OPD, Ortho OPD etc. - 5

Pre anesthesia area and recovery area in the operation theater complex-2

Faculty lounge and attendance marking area- 2

All 5 lecture theaters - 5

Anatomy dissection hall - 1

Physiology lab/ Biochemistry UG labs- 2

Patho and microbiology labs- 2

Pharmacology lab- 1

Patient attendant waiting area- 1

Emergency and casualty ward- 1

NMC has suggested that institutes should use digital video recorder (DVR) with high procession power while networking for remote accessibility, recommended with 16 channels. The notification also mandates CCTVs to be with 4k resolution.