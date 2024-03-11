NISER Releases Schedule For NEST 2024 Exam; Online Application Begins March 20 At nestexam.in

Representational Image / Pixabay

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has released the schedule for the NEST 2024 exams. Interested candidates can visit the official website at nestexam.in to view the complete schedule.

NEST 2024 online application will begin on March 20, 2024. The last date for submitting the NEST 2024 application is May 31, 2024. The NEST application correction window will be announced soon.

The availability of the mock test link and the release of the admit card will also be notified soon. The exam date for NEST 2024 is scheduled for June 30, 2024. The challenge for the answer key will be announced at a later date. The result for NEST 2024 will be declared on July 10, 2024.

NEST 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed their class 12 or equivalent examination in 2022, 2023, or must be appearing for the class 12 exams in 2024.

A minimum of 60% marks in class 12 exams is required for general category candidates.

SC, ST, and Divyangjan category candidates must have a minimum score of 55%.

Only candidates qualifying in the NEST 2024 exams will be considered for admissions.

The question paper will be divided into four sections: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, totaling 200 marks. Each question will carry 4 marks, and a negative marking of -1 will be applicable for every incorrect answer.