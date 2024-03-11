CUET PG 2024 Exam Begins Today; Important Details Here |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the CUET PG examination today, March 11, and it will continue until March 28, 2024. This exam will be conducted online and will last for 1 hour and 45 minutes (105 minutes), with three different shifts. Aspiring candidates getting ready for the CUET PG 2024 can visit the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in in order to obtain the advance city intimation slip.

The first shift will take place from 9 am to 10:45 am, the second shift from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.

To attend the examination, you will need to bring a printed copy of the admit card that you downloaded from the NTA/Samarth website. Additionally, you must also bring a self-declaration form. You should also bring a passport-sized photograph that matches the one you uploaded on the application form, as it will be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the examination center.

Furthermore, you must bring one original authorized photo ID, such as a University or College Identity Card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, Ration Card with photograph, or Bank Passbook with Photograph. If applicable, you should also bring a PwBD certificate issued by an authorized medical officer.

Candidates are advised to report to the exam hall on time, i.e., approximately 90 minutes before the start of the examination. They must take their seats promptly once the examination hall opens.

Test takers are not allowed to bring any prohibited items or objects that could be utilized for unfair purposes during the examination, including but not limited to, writing materials, electronic devices, accessories, food items, decorations, or any other materials or information that may or may not be related to the exam.