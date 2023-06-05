NIRF Ranking 2023: Miranda House tops under Best College category for 7th year in a row

NIRF Best college Ranking 2023 | user

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 were released today by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at 11 AM. The rankings can be accessed on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.

In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 released today. Delhi University’s Miranda House has once again retained its top position under the college category. The college affiliated to the University of Delhi has been ranked 1st since 2017.

This year, Hindu College has also retained its second position. Chennai’s Presidency College retained its third rank. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore secured the fourth spot, a jump from its previous rank (6th) in 2022. St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata’s rank also improved from 8th spot in 2022 to 5th spot this year.

Top colleges list as per the NIRF Rankings 2023:

1. Miranda House, New Delhi

2. Hindu College, New Delhi

3. Presidency College, Chennai

4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

5. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

7. Loyola College, Chennai

8. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

9. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

10. Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi