NIOS Releases Hall Ticket For April-May 2024 Exams, Check How To Download | Representational Pic

For the April–May exams, the National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024. The admit card for the Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for the April/May 2024 Public Exams can be downloaded by candidates via the NIOS official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. The official announcement states that the NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams for April–May 2024 would take place both in India and overseas from April 6 to May 22, 2024.

Read Also MH SET Admit Card 2024 Out At setexam.unipune.ac.in

How to download?

Go to sdmis.nios.ac.in, the official website of NIOS.

Select the Exam/Results link that is displayed on the homepage.

Candidates will need to click on the link for the hall ticket on a drop-down menu that appears.

There will be a new page opening.

After entering the necessary information, click "Submit."

You will see a digital representation of your hall pass on the screen. Take a look at it and save the admit card. To have it for later use, make sure to keep a hard copy as well.

For the majority of topics, exams in India will be administered in a single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for students in Classes 10 through 12. The exam window for certain subjects is 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm or 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

The students will have fifteen minutes to read between 2:30 and 3:30 pm on all days prior to the exam starting. The purpose of this reading period is to give students enough time to go over the question paper in detail without having to write any answers down.