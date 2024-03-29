 NIOS Releases Hall Ticket For April-May 2024 Exams, Check How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIOS Releases Hall Ticket For April-May 2024 Exams, Check How To Download

NIOS Releases Hall Ticket For April-May 2024 Exams, Check How To Download

The students will have fifteen minutes to read between 2:30 and 3:30 pm on all days prior to the exam starting.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
NIOS Releases Hall Ticket For April-May 2024 Exams, Check How To Download | Representational Pic

For the April–May exams, the National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024. The admit card for the Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for the April/May 2024 Public Exams can be downloaded by candidates via the NIOS official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. The official announcement states that the NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams for April–May 2024 would take place both in India and overseas from April 6 to May 22, 2024.

Read Also
MH SET Admit Card 2024 Out At setexam.unipune.ac.in
article-image

How to download?

Go to sdmis.nios.ac.in, the official website of NIOS.

Select the Exam/Results link that is displayed on the homepage.

Candidates will need to click on the link for the hall ticket on a drop-down menu that appears.

There will be a new page opening.

After entering the necessary information, click "Submit."

You will see a digital representation of your hall pass on the screen. Take a look at it and save the admit card. To have it for later use, make sure to keep a hard copy as well.

For the majority of topics, exams in India will be administered in a single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for students in Classes 10 through 12. The exam window for certain subjects is 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm or 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

The students will have fifteen minutes to read between 2:30 and 3:30 pm on all days prior to the exam starting. The purpose of this reading period is to give students enough time to go over the question paper in detail without having to write any answers down.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Institute Of Management Indore Extends IPMAT 2024 Application Deadline To April 1

Indian Institute Of Management Indore Extends IPMAT 2024 Application Deadline To April 1

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Schedule Revised, Exams To Now End On April 12

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Schedule Revised, Exams To Now End On April 12

Apply Now for NLC Junior Engineer, Clerical Assistant, and Industrial Worker Positions, Deadline...

Apply Now for NLC Junior Engineer, Clerical Assistant, and Industrial Worker Positions, Deadline...

NIOS Releases Hall Ticket For April-May 2024 Exams, Check How To Download

NIOS Releases Hall Ticket For April-May 2024 Exams, Check How To Download

Delhi Private Schools Must Seek Approval For Fee Hike Before 2024-2025 Academic Session

Delhi Private Schools Must Seek Approval For Fee Hike Before 2024-2025 Academic Session