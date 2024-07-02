NIFT 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced at nift.admissions.nic.in; Check Fee Structure

File Photo

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced the NIFT 2024 seat allotment result for round 2 on July 1. Candidates who have registered for the counselling can check their results by visiting the official website. To access the result, candidates need to submit their application number and password.

Candidates shortlisted in round 2 must pay the confirmation fee by July 3 to secure their seats. The NIFT 2024 counselling process includes four regular rounds and one spot round. Additionally, the withdrawal facility will be open from July 9 to 11, allowing candidates to withdraw their candidature voluntarily if they wish to do so.

NIFT 2024 Seat Allotment Result Round 2: Options for Candidates. After the round 2 seat allotment, candidates have three options:

1. Accept: The candidate accepts the allotted seat and is satisfied with it. By choosing this option, the candidate confirms their seat and agrees to join the institution allocated but is open to upgrade

2. Float: The candidate accepts the currently allotted seat but is open to upgrading to a higher preference in subsequent rounds of counseling.

3. Freeze: The candidate is content with the seat allotted and does not wish to participate in further rounds of counseling.

NIFT 2024 Seat Booking Fee: The seat confirmation fee for NIFT 2024 is Rs 1,83,200. For the first year, the total fee is approximately Rs 3,26,200, with Rs 1,83,200 due in the first semester and Rs 1,43,000 in the second semester. The second-year fees are approximately Rs 3,19,800, the third year is Rs 3,36,700, and the fourth year is Rs 3,59,700.

Steps to Check NIFT 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result:

1. Visit the official website: [nift.admissions.nic.in](https://nift.admissions.nic.in).

2. Click on the NIFT 2024 second allotment result link on the homepage

3. You will be redirected to a new login page where you can enter the required credentials.

4. Your NIFT 2024 second allotment result will be displayed on the screen.