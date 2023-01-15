NIFT 2023: Admit cards out today; learn to download

The candidate's photo, signature, name, roll number, exam date, centre details, shift timing, and exam day instructions will be included on the hall ticket. | IStock Images

Mumbai: The NIFT admit card 2023 will be released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) tomorrow, on January 15. From the official website- niftadmissions.in, candidates who have registered for the exam can download their NIFT hall ticket. Candidates will require their application number and password to log in and access the NIFT 2023 admission card.

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit cards to enter the examination centre. The candidate's photo, signature, name, roll number, exam date, centre details, shift timing, and exam day instructions will be included on the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to double-check the information printed on their NIFT admit card and to contact exam officials if any discrepancies are discovered. On exam day, candidates must bring a printed copy of their NIFT admit card as well as a valid photo ID.

To download the NIFT 2023 Admit Card:

Go to the official NIFT 2023 website- niftadmissions.in.

On the home page, click the 'NIFT Admit Card' link.

After entering the NIFT application number, date of birth, and email address, the NIFT admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of the hall ticket for future reference.