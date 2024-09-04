NID DAT 2025: Registration Window Opens; Apply NOW!

IStock images

The NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2025 online enrolment period has begun, according to the National Institute of Design. Candidates who meet the requirements can fill out the NID DAT application form 2025 on the admissions.nid.edu website. December 3, 2024, is the last day to apply for NID DAT 2025.

The date of the NID DAT Prelims 2025 is January 5, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates who have passed or plan to take the Class 12 qualifying exam in any stream from any recognised board in the academic year 2024–2025 are eligible to apply for BDes programs, provided they meet the minimal eligibility requirements.

MDes can be obtained by persons with a full-time diploma in design, fine arts, applied arts, or architecture following Class 12 from an accredited institution, or with a three- or four-year bachelor's degree from an accredited university.

How to apply?



-Visit admissions.nid.edu, the NID's official website.

-Click the "Sign up" link in the "How to apply" section.

-Fill out the relevant information and use the generated credentials to log in.

-Complete the application and attach the required files.

-Fill out the form and pay the applicable cost.

-Download the form, then print it off.

Screening Process

There will be two phases to the exam: preliminary and major. To be eligible for seats, candidates must pass both the preliminary and main exams.

NID DAT 2025

Admit cards for the DAT Mains and Prelims will be released by the National Institute of Design separately. The expected release date of the DAT Prelims admit card is the second week of December 2024.



The NID DAT is an entrance exam that is required for enrolment in the BDes and MDes programs at NID campuses and other affiliated institutions.