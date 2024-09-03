Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26

The Ministry of Textiles has released a notification for the recruitment of Scientist-B posts, offering 28 vacancies for interested candidates. The application process has already begun, and candidates can apply on the official website, texmin.nic.in, until September 26.

Important Details:

- Notification issue date: August 24, 2024

- Last date of application: September 26, 2024

- Last date with late fee: October 7, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

- Educational Qualification: Candidates must appear in the IIT GATE-2025 exam and hold a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Textile Technology from a recognized institution.

- Age: Candidates should not be over 35 years old, as per the notification.

Salary:

- The salary will be according to Pay Level-10, ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Application Fee:

- Female/SC/ST/PwD categories: Rs 900

- General or other categories: Rs 1800

How to Apply:

- Candidates must submit their applications online through the official website, texmin.nic.in.

- Applications sent after the due dates will not be considered.

- Candidates need to have all important documents, as stated in the notification, along with a photograph, signature, and certificates.

For more details on the recruitment, candidates must refer to the official notification.