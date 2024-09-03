 Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMinistry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26

Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26

The application process is online, with a deadline of September 26. Twenty-eight vacancies are available, with a salary range of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

The Ministry of Textiles has released a notification for the recruitment of Scientist-B posts, offering 28 vacancies for interested candidates. The application process has already begun, and candidates can apply on the official website, texmin.nic.in, until September 26.

Important Details:

- Notification issue date: August 24, 2024

- Last date of application: September 26, 2024

FPJ Shorts
Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video
Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)
Bhopal: Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers, Offers 6 LPA In-Hand Salary; Content Creator's Meme Video Goes Viral
Bhopal: Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers, Offers 6 LPA In-Hand Salary; Content Creator's Meme Video Goes Viral
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'

- Last date with late fee: October 7, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

- Educational Qualification: Candidates must appear in the IIT GATE-2025 exam and hold a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Textile Technology from a recognized institution.

- Age: Candidates should not be over 35 years old, as per the notification.

Salary:

- The salary will be according to Pay Level-10, ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Application Fee:

- Female/SC/ST/PwD categories: Rs 900

- General or other categories: Rs 1800

How to Apply:

- Candidates must submit their applications online through the official website, texmin.nic.in.

- Applications sent after the due dates will not be considered.

- Candidates need to have all important documents, as stated in the notification, along with a photograph, signature, and certificates.

For more details on the recruitment, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Mid-Term Exam 2024-25: Check Half-Yearly Time Table, Exam Dates, & More

CBSE Mid-Term Exam 2024-25: Check Half-Yearly Time Table, Exam Dates, & More

Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At...

Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At...

AIIMS Guwahati Announces 11 Vacancies For Faculty Positions, Check Details

AIIMS Guwahati Announces 11 Vacancies For Faculty Positions, Check Details

ISRO Offers Free One Day Online Course For Students With Certificates, Apply NOW!

ISRO Offers Free One Day Online Course For Students With Certificates, Apply NOW!

IIT Indore Develops A Powerful Weapon Against Tuberculosis; Know More Here

IIT Indore Develops A Powerful Weapon Against Tuberculosis; Know More Here