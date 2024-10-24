NICL AO Result 2024 Declared, What's Next?

NICL AO Result 2024 | Representative Image

The NICL Administrative Officer results 2024, which were held in September and October of 2024, have been released by the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL). The results are available on nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, the official website.

A list of applicants who have been shortlisted for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination is posted on the official website.

How to check?

-Go to nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, the official website of National Insurance Company Limited, NICL.

-In the recruitment area, look for and click the link to view the NICL AO results.

-A PDF containing the list of chosen applicants is displayed.

-Verify your information and save the file.

-Make a printout of it for your records.

What's next?

The National Insurance Company Limited will make the NICL scorecard and NICL AO Mains Cut-Off list public upon the announcement of the final outcome. Additionally, the cut-off scores will be made public on NICL's official website.

Candidates will have to submit a medical report as well as documents for verification which will constitute the last stage of selection.

Documents will be submitted pertaining to age, qualifications, caste, income, and assets (for candidates in the reserved category), disability, and any other relevant documents.

The schedule for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination will also be posted on the company's website and each candidate will also receive an email and SMS notification regarding the test.