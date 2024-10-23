 Indian Navy SSR, MR Result 2024 OUT; Check Here
Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Indian Navy SSR, MR 2024 | Pixabay

On October 22, the Indian Navy announced the final results for the Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) 02/2024. On the Indian Navy's official website, candidates who took the written exam and physical fitness test can now view their selection status.

How to check?

By merely entering their registered email address and password on the official website, candidates can view their results.

-Visit joinindiannavy.gov.in, the Indian Navy's official website.
-Find the link to the 2024 SSR and MR final results.
-You'll need to input your login information.
-Your result will show up on the screen after you submit your credentials.

Screening process

There are two steps in the selection process for the Indian Navy SSR and MR positions. Candidates are first shortlisted based on their physics, chemistry, and biology grades from the 12th grade. A written test and a Physical Fitness Test (PFT) are part of the second phase.

1. Written Exam: Online or offline test covering subjects like English, Science, Mathematics, and General Knowledge

2. Physical Fitness Test (PFT): 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, and squats

3. Medical Examination: Check-up for physical fitness and medical standards

4. Merit List: Preparation of merit list based on performance in written exam and PFT

The Indian Navy SSR is a sailor entry-level position in the Indian Navy, open to unmarried male and female candidates who have completed their senior secondary education. While, the Indian Navy MR (Matric Recruit) is an entry-level position in the Indian Navy that requires a matriculation (10th grade) certification.

