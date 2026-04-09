New Delhi: Over 50 Academics Urge President Droupadi Murmu To Act Against SC's Controversial NCERT Textbook Ban Order | ANI

New Delhi: More than 50 academicians and scholars have written to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that the Supreme Court's ban on an NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook amounts to "judicial overreach" and urging her to intervene.

In a letter, the signatories said the ban on the textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond, specifically over a chapter discussing the judiciary, could have far-reaching consequences for the country's education system.

They said that the decision curtailed the ability of educators, teachers and stakeholders to objectively examine the content and stifled public debate on issues concerning the judicial system.

Read Also CBSE Orders Schools To Immediately Implement Third Language (R3) Model In Class 6 Within 7 Days

The letter noted that the Supreme Court, acting suo motu on February 26, termed parts of the chapter "offending" and ordered a ban on the book, while also issuing notices for criminal contempt. Subsequently, three members of the Textbook Development Team were identified and faced punitive action, including directions for institutions to disassociate from them.

The scholars contended that such actions violated principles of natural justice, stating that the individuals concerned were penalised without being allowed to present their case. They also raised concerns that the measures could infringe upon fundamental rights related to employment and livelihood.

Describing the issue as "essentially an educational matter", the signatories emphasised that decisions regarding curriculum content and pedagogy should rest with education experts, particularly in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. They argued that the textbook aimed to promote critical thinking and civic awareness among students.

The letter further stated that banning the entire textbook over a subsection had caused hardship to students across the country and created an atmosphere of fear among educators, potentially discouraging constructive academic discourse.

Appealing for urgent intervention, the scholars urged the President to ask the Ministry of Education to seek withdrawal of the ban, allow publication of the textbook without the contentious chapter, revoke the punitive measures against the authors, and ensure broader academic representation in any review process. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)