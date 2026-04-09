CBSE Orders Schools To Immediately Implement Third Language (R3) Model In Class 6 Within 7 Days

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an urgent directive to all affiliated schools to implement the third language (R3) in Class VI within seven days. The instruction comes as part of Circular No. Acad-17/2026 dated April 9, 2026, in line with the revised Scheme of Studies for the academic session 2026–27.

The move follows the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE-2023), which emphasises multilingualism and proposes the R1, R2, R3 model. The framework aims to strengthen linguistic skills, cultural understanding, and national integration among students by encouraging the learning of multiple Indian languages.

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Immediate rollout mandated

According to the circular, while several schools have already begun implementing the third language, all remaining institutions must comply within a week of the notice being issued. CBSE has made it clear that the directive is both urgent and mandatory.

Even though textbooks for R3 languages, those listed in the Constitution of India, will be made available soon, schools have been asked to begin teaching immediately using locally available resources. The teaching must align with the competencies outlined in NCFSE-2023, which have been shared as part of the circular’s annexure for reference.

Schools asked to notify language choices

Schools are also required to finalise their choice of R3 language and inform their respective CBSE Regional Offices. The selected language must also be updated on the OASIS portal.

The Board has clarified that only those languages introduced at the Class VI level will be available as options for students in Classes IX and X in the same school. Early implementation is therefore key in such cases.

Regional Offices Monitoring

The CBSE has instructed its Regional Office Officers to keep track of the implementation of R3 in schools. The officials will soon contact institutions to gather information on languages taught in Class VI.

To emphasise the importance of the initiative, the board has requested institutions to undertake all necessary measures for prompt implementation.