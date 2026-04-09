BSE Odisha OSSTET 2025 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Here's How To Access Results

OSSTET 2025 Results: OSSTET 2025 Results have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, today on the official website. The examination was held on January 21, 2026, with thousands of candidates appearing. The results are now available online, bringing clarity for aspiring teachers across the state. The overall pass percentage of this exam stands at 72.38% pass rate.

Direct Link To Access Results

OSSTET 2025 Results: How To Download Results

Step 1: Go to the official websites: bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha. nic.in

Step 2: Locate and click on the OSSTET 2025 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login credentials and submit details

Step 4: View your result on the screen

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future use

OSSTET 2025 Results: Details Mentioned in the Results

Candidates can access the OSSTET 2025 Result Details below:

Candidate's Name and Father's Name

Application Number

OSSTET Exam Date and Exam Admit Card Number

Date of Birth

Subject and Category

Gender and Marks Secured by Candidates

Percentage

Result Status Qualified or Not

OSSTET 2025 Results: Pass Certificate

All candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks and are declared qualified in the Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test will be awarded an OSSTET Pass Certificate by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE). An OSSTET certificate will provide proof of teaching eligibility for the relevant subject.

Candidates interested in applying for Education Teachers (Trained Graduate Teachers in Science/Arts) or Hindi/Classical Teachers (Sanskrit/Urdu/Telugu)) must first pass the OSSTET Paper 1 Exam, while candidates preparing for Physical Education Teachers must pass the OSSTET Paper 2.

OSSTET 2025 Results: What's Next

Qualified candidates can now move forward with certification, which is required for teaching eligibility. Those who did not qualify can review their OMR sheets and plan for future attempts.