'New Bill Aims To Dismantle Paper Leak Ecosystem, Boost Exam Transparency': Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi | PTI

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, introducing a stronger legal framework to curb paper leaks, organised examination fraud and other unfair practices in public examinations. The legislation was approved by a voice vote amid disruptions in the House and an Opposition walkout.

The amendment strengthens the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which was enacted to ensure greater transparency, fairness and integrity in recruitment and entrance examinations conducted by public authorities. The move comes in the aftermath of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which triggered nationwide protests and intensified calls for stricter measures to protect the credibility of competitive examinations.

Announcing the passage of the Bill, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said the legislation ushers in a tougher legal framework to combat examination malpractices. He said the amendments introduce stricter penalties, fast-track courts, stronger investigation mechanisms and stringent action against exam fraud, with the objective of dismantling the paper leak ecosystem while enhancing transparency, credibility and fairness in the examination process.

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Under the amended law, investigations into paper leak cases must be completed within two months to ensure timely action against offenders. The legislation also doubles the maximum punishment for individuals found guilty of using unfair means, increasing the prison term from five years to 10 years, along with a fine of up to ₹50 lakh.

To crack down on organised cheating syndicates, the Bill proposes a maximum penalty of ₹10 crore for networks involved in large-scale examination fraud, significantly raising the financial deterrent against such offences.

The legislation also provides for the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure cases related to examination fraud are disposed of within three months, enabling quicker justice and reducing delays in prosecution.

The government has maintained that the amendments are aimed at reinforcing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, safeguarding the interests of candidates and restoring public confidence in recruitment and entrance examinations by taking tougher action against paper leak rackets and organised cheating networks.