Netizens slam South Asian University for offering Rs 8000/month salary to Research Assistant

South Asian University | SAU

Delhi based South Asian College (SAU) has received criticism from netizens on micro blogging site, twitter for offering a salary of Rs. 8,000/month to the applicants applying for the post of part-time research assistant.

Department of International Relations of the University recently invited applicants for 2 positions at its department.

On Wednesday, May 24, South Asian University posted a job opening for two research assistant positions for a project titled “India and the UN Security Council: Reaching Beyond the Permanent Seat," which received funding from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), can be found on their official website. The selected candidates will have flexible working hours and the project will run for ten months. However The deadline has already passed for submitting the applications.

Although the University has removed the post from Twitter but it garnered a lot of reactions from twitter users.

See what reactions it received on Twitter.

Narrative Fixer reacts on the comment section, "Part-time research assistant salary 8000/month? Seriously? Why does @SouthAsianUni university think that it would be able to produce excellent work on this important topic?"

Part-time research assistant salary 8000/month? Seriously? Why does @SouthAsianUni university think that it would be able to produce excellent work on this important topic? — Narrative Fixer (@LtlBud) May 24, 2023

It came to limelight because it is in Delhi. There are lot many college which offer similar salary package to Master degree holders. When asked about such a low salary the management replied that if candidates are available with such package why would they offer higher. — Ashok Kumar Satapathy (@Ashok021064) May 27, 2023

But in university of Lucknow there is no stipend and chemicals must be buy by researchers their own money (job is not allowed) — देश दीपक Desh Deepak (@Deshdeepakaps) May 27, 2023

Take a look at the notification taken from the universities' website.

Notification for the Post of Research Assistant by the South Asian University. | South Asian University

Notification by South Asian University | South Asian University

To know if any applicant has been selected for the Position, Free Press Journal newspaper tried contacting the South Asian University.

We sent our queries to PRO of SAU. We have not received a response.