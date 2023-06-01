 Netizens slam South Asian University for offering Rs 8000/month salary to Research Assistant
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNetizens slam South Asian University for offering Rs 8000/month salary to Research Assistant

Netizens slam South Asian University for offering Rs 8000/month salary to Research Assistant

Department of International Relations of the University recently invited applicants for 2 positions at its department.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
South Asian University | SAU

Delhi based South Asian College (SAU) has received criticism from netizens on micro blogging site, twitter for offering a salary of Rs. 8,000/month to the applicants applying for the post of part-time research assistant.

Department of International Relations of the University recently invited applicants for 2 positions at its department.

On Wednesday, May 24, South Asian University posted a job opening for two research assistant positions for a project titled “India and the UN Security Council: Reaching Beyond the Permanent Seat," which received funding from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), can be found on their official website. The selected candidates will have flexible working hours and the project will run for ten months. However The deadline has already passed for submitting the applications.

Although the University has removed the post from Twitter but it garnered a lot of reactions from twitter users.

See what reactions it received on Twitter.

Narrative Fixer reacts on the comment section, "Part-time research assistant salary 8000/month? Seriously? Why does @SouthAsianUni university think that it would be able to produce excellent work on this important topic?"

Read Also
IIT Bombay professor raises salary issue for Bankura university lecturer; says 300/class, total...
article-image

Take a look at the notification taken from the universities' website.

Notification for the Post of Research Assistant by the South Asian University.

Notification for the Post of Research Assistant by the South Asian University. | South Asian University

Notification by South Asian University

Notification by South Asian University | South Asian University

To know if any applicant has been selected for the Position, Free Press Journal newspaper tried contacting the South Asian University.

We sent our queries to PRO of SAU. We have not received a response.

Read Also
South Asian University says 'never received any sexual harassment compliant'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netizens slam South Asian University for offering Rs 8000/month salary to Research Assistant

Netizens slam South Asian University for offering Rs 8000/month salary to Research Assistant

IISER Bhopal begins registration for various position at iiserb.ac.in, check details

IISER Bhopal begins registration for various position at iiserb.ac.in, check details

No 'Periodic table' and 'Evolution' chapters in NCERT textbooks; experts show discontent

No 'Periodic table' and 'Evolution' chapters in NCERT textbooks; experts show discontent

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 to be Out tomorrow at 1 PM; check details here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 to be Out tomorrow at 1 PM; check details here

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023 LIVE: Scorecards to be OUT tomorrow 1 PM at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023 LIVE: Scorecards to be OUT tomorrow 1 PM at mahresult.nic.in