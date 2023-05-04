"Never received any sexual harassment complaint" : South Asian University on allegations against teacher

South Asian University dismisses allegations of sexual harassment against its teacher | SAU

New Delhi: The Free Press Journal on April 28 had published an article about a student at the South Asian University who allegedly made a complaint about sexual harassment against a professor.

According to the student, the compliant was not received well by the university.

The University in response of the allegations made by the students informed the Free Press Journal that the varsity never received any sexual harassment complaint as per its relevant rules from any student in the recent past.

"The University did receive recently emails purportedly from its 'expelled student' alleging sexual harassment by members of the University. The University considered the said emails as per the law and found them to be inadmissible", said an official of the University.

The varsity also clarifies that the promotion of the alleged Professor was a matter of routine and was done following its prescribed procedure.

The official statement by the university also said, "SAU respects the laws and regulations of the host country and consistently with its said intergovernmental instruments."

"The University has bye-laws-defined and notified bodies such as the 'Gender Sensitisation Committee' and the 'University Complaints Committee' to look into any complaints of sexual harassment", added the statement.

The South Asian University has been established by a 2007 Agreement of the SAARC countries and is governed by its intergovernmental Rules, Regulations and Bye Laws.

It operates from India under the 2008 Headquarters Agreement between the Government of the Host country India and the University.