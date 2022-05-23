NEP 2020: Experts can contribute to create quality curriculum plans in Maharashtra, Check details here

For the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the Ministry of Education and the National Council for Educational Research and Training, New Delhi are working in stages to prepare a National and State Curriculum Plan. Position papers related to 25 subjects are being developed In order to ensure uniformity in the process among all the states, the format for position papers on 25 subjects has been decided at the national level.

An independent process of development of the position paper is underway at the state level. The portal has been developed, and in this portal questions related to position papers on all 25 subjects are given. Following these questions, you can register your opinion on the subject of your expertise or interest. You can register your response for more than one paper at a time.

What are the position papers?

Philosophy (Aims of Education)

Early Child Care & Education and Foundational Literacy & Numeracy

Curriculum & Pedagogy

Health & Well Bing, Sports & Fitness

Science Education

Vocational Education

Reforms in Examination & Holistic Progress Cards

Environmental Education

Language Education

Knowledge of India

Mathematics Education and Computational thinking

Value Education

Education in Social Sciences

Gender Education

Arts Education

Technology in Education

Inclusive Education

Teacher Education

Publication of Quality Textual and Non-textual material: Issues, Challenge and Way Forward.

School Governance and Leadership

Linkages between School Education and Higher Education

Alternative Ways of Schooling

Emerging Role of Community in School Education

Guidance and Counseling

Adult Education

How to register your participation/response?

Visit the portal by clicking on the link https://scertmaha.ac.in/positionpapers/ developed by SCERT or by copying the link in Google Chrome or browser. Download a template copy of the position paper on the subject with your expertise. Read the National Education Policy 2020 and ancillary literature to give your opinion/suggestions / correct answers regarding the points required in the design of the position paper. This ancillary material is available for reading at https://bit.ly/3wcP8Eh. Create your opinion/suggestions / correct answers in Marathi or English according to the issues in the draft of the position paper you have downloaded. For this create a separate word file or use google doc. Once your opinion/suggestions / correct answers are ready, you can register on the portal. After enrollment, post your opinion/suggestions / correct answers/responses online in Marathi or English on the portal in the draft of the position paper of the subject with your expertise and submit it. A copy of the feedback you submit will be sent to you via your email on the portal.

If you have any technical issues, you can contact at positionpapers@maa.ac.in.

The last date to contribute to the position paper will be 30th May 2022.

"This portal will be open to all from 24.05.2022 to 30.05.2022. In order to create quality curriculum plans, all sections of the society are requested to register their useful feedback/opinions / responses through this portal," mentions a circular issued by Mr. M. Devender Singh, Director of State Educational Research Training (SCERT)

Through this portal, you will be able to register your participation in the implementation of the National Education Policy. Also, all the respondents will be registered separately through this portal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:48 PM IST