NEET UG Re-Exam Today; Check Exam Time, Guidelines And More!

(Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the re-exam for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) today, June 23, 2024.

The NEET UG re-exam will take place from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The results of the NEET 2024 retest will be announced on June 30, 2024.

The decision to hold the NEET retest 2024 for 1,563 students, who were granted grace marks, was made in accordance with the Supreme Court order and a recommendation from a high-powered committee.

Read Also Another Blow To Medical Students As NEET PG 2024 Cancelled A Night Before Exam

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are required to reach the center one hour before the commencement of the exam. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colors and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should maintain discipline inside the examination hall.

Admit Card Details

Candidates taking the re-exam can download the NEET UG 2024 admit card from the official website, neet.ntaonline.in. To download the NEET UG re-test admit card 2024, candidates will need to use their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Read Also NEET Exam Row: Centre Removes NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh Amid Controversy

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the hall ticket link

Step 3: Once click and open it, enter your required details to login

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on your screen

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should take out a printout of the hall ticket and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information regarding the above-mentioned exam.