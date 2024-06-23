NEET UG Re-Exam Today; Check Exam Time, Guidelines And More!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the re-exam for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) today, June 23, 2024.
The NEET UG re-exam will take place from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The results of the NEET 2024 retest will be announced on June 30, 2024.
The decision to hold the NEET retest 2024 for 1,563 students, who were granted grace marks, was made in accordance with the Supreme Court order and a recommendation from a high-powered committee.
Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates are required to reach the center one hour before the commencement of the exam. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colors and a scale (up to 15 cm).
Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.
Candidates should maintain discipline inside the examination hall.
Admit Card Details
Candidates taking the re-exam can download the NEET UG 2024 admit card from the official website, neet.ntaonline.in. To download the NEET UG re-test admit card 2024, candidates will need to use their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.
Steps To Download Admit Card
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the hall ticket link
Step 3: Once click and open it, enter your required details to login
Step 4: Click Submit
Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on your screen
Step 6: Save and download for future use
Candidates should take out a printout of the hall ticket and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information regarding the above-mentioned exam.