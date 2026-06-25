NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Opens Fee Refund Correction Window; June 30 Deadline To Update Bank Details | Official

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened a final opportunity for candidates to confirm, correct or update their bank account details for refund of the NEET UG 2026 examination fee.

In a public notice issued on June 25, 2026, the NTA said nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-conducted NEET UG 2026 examination held on June 21 across the country. While the agency is finalising the results, it has also begun the process of refunding examination fees to eligible candidates.

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According to the NTA, candidates were earlier asked to submit their bank account details through a dedicated portal so refunds could be transferred directly to their accounts. However, the agency received several representations regarding incorrect bank account numbers and IFSC codes. To address these concerns, a correction facility was provided during the admit card download process.

The agency has introduced OTP-based two-factor authentication (2FA) linked to candidates’ registered mobile numbers to safeguard financial information and prevent unauthorised access. The NTA has advised candidates to verify their account details carefully, as refunds will be processed strictly on the basis of information submitted and confirmed on the portal. Requests for changes after closure of the window will not be entertained.

While around 19 lakh candidates have already confirmed or updated their banking information, a small number are yet to do so. The NTA also received requests from candidates who had previously selected the “No Refund” option but now wish to claim the refund. To ensure no eligible candidate misses out, the NTA has decided to provide one last window for candidates to review and update their details.

NEET UG 2026 Refund Window: Important Dates

Opening of refund correction window: June 25, 2026

Closing of refund correction window: June 30, 2026

Last date and time: June 30, 2026, 11:55 PM

What Candidates Can Do During The Window

Confirm previously submitted bank account details

Correct bank account number or IFSC code

Submit bank details if not provided earlier

Change an earlier “No Refund” selection and opt to receive the refund

Continue with the “No Refund” option if they do not wish to claim the refund

How To Update Or Confirm Bank Details

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website

Step 2: Click on the “Bank Account Details Confirmation / Updation” link

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password

Step 4: Complete OTP-based authentication on the registered mobile number

Step 5: Review the displayed bank account information

Step 6: Choose one of the following options

Confirm existing details by ticking the checkbox and clicking “Confirm Bank Details”

Update details by entering the correct beneficiary name, bank account number, bank name and IFSC code

Select “No Refund” if the refund is not required

Step 7: Upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque or the first page of the bank passbook, if available

Step 8: Submit the form

Key Advisory For Candidates

Verify all bank details carefully before submission

Ensure the bank account is active

The account may belong to the candidate, parent, family member or be a joint account with the candidate

Do not share passwords, OTPs or login credentials with anyone

The NTA will not be responsible for refunds credited to incorrect accounts due to wrong information entered by candidates

No requests for changes will be accepted after June 30, 2026

For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in. The agency has advised students to regularly check the official NEET website for further updates on refunds and result announcements.