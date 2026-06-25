'Just Forgive Me, Mom': 18-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Re-Exam

FPJ photo

Maharashtra: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Hingoli after reportedly finding the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination difficult. According to an NDTV report, the student, identified as Sushil Dhage, had appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-test conducted on June 21 after the original examination held on May 3 was cancelled amid allegations of a question paper leak.

Before taking the extreme step, Sushil recorded a 33-second video message on his mobile phone and sent it to his family. In the emotional clip, he is seen with folded hands apologising to his mother.

"Mom, I am going to take my own life today. Mom, please don't worry at all. In my next life, I will be born from your womb again and won't cause you this kind of pain. Just forgive me, Mom. Stay with Sumedh, Mom. Take good care of yourself and don't worry about me. I am in deep pain... I can't do anything... I don't understand anything anymore. Just forgive me, Mom," he said before breaking down.

According to the NDTV report, Sushil later jumped into a well. In a complaint lodged with the police, his family stated that he had found the NEET retest difficult.

The NEET (UG) examination was reconducted on June 21 following the cancellation of the May 3 test due to allegations of a paper leak. The case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested the alleged mastermind behind the leak.