NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At neet.nta.nic.in; NTA Opens Challenge Window Till June 28

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys and question papers for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination conducted on June 21, allowing candidates to review responses and challenge any answers they believe are incorrect.

The re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) was held on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across the country. Along with the provisional answer keys, NTA has uploaded all four sets of question papers on its official websites.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to challenge the provisional answer key

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Important Dates

Provisional Answer Key Released: June 25, 2026

Challenge Window Opens: June 25, 2026

Last Date to Submit Challenges: June 28, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Challenge fee & refund policy

NTA has fixed a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

However, candidates will receive a full refund for every challenge accepted by the expert panel after verification.

The fee can be paid through:

Debit Card

Credit Card

Net Banking

The agency has clarified that challenges submitted without payment or through offline modes such as email, post or fax will not be accepted.

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to download provisional answer key

Candidates can access the provisional answer key by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website.

Step 2: Click on the link for "NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key".

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: View the answer key corresponding to your question paper series.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to challenge the provisional answer key

Candidates who find discrepancies can submit objections through the following process:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET portal.

Step 2: Log in using application credentials.

Step 3: Open the answer key challenge section.

Step 4: Select the question(s) to be challenged.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents or justification, if required.

Step 6: Pay Rs 200 per question through online payment modes.

Step 7: Submit the challenge and save the confirmation page.

Direct link to challenge the provisional answer key

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Key Instructions for Candidates

NTA has issued several important instructions regarding the challenge process:

Challenges can be submitted only online.

Candidates must challenge questions only under their own Question Paper Series Code.

If a challenge is accepted, the correction will apply uniformly across all four question paper sets.

There is no need to submit the same challenge under multiple series codes.

Individual decisions on objections will not be communicated separately.

The final answer key published after expert review will be binding and cannot be challenged further.

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: OMR sheets to be released later

NTA clarified that scanned OMR response sheets are not part of the current process as scanning is still underway.

Candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view their individual OMR sheets once the scanning process is completed.

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Final Answer Key details

All objections submitted during the challenge window will be examined by subject matter experts. If any challenge is found valid, the provisional answer key will be revised accordingly.

The final answer key prepared after expert review will be used for evaluation and result preparation.

NTA has advised candidates to regularly check its official websites for updates regarding OMR sheets, final answer keys and result announcements. Candidates seeking assistance can contact the NTA helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in.