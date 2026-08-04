NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Here’s How To Register

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the Round 1 registration for NEET UG Counselling 2026 from tomorrow, August 5, marking the start of the admission process for MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc Nursing courses under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, and JIPMER institutions.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 17. Candidates are advised to follow all server-time deadlines for registration, fee payment, choice filling and choice locking to avoid missing any stage of the admission process.

Direct link to check UG AIQ Counselling Schedule 2026

Direct link to check AIQ and State Schedule UG-2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule

The first round begins with verification of the tentative seat matrix by participating institutes on August 4, followed by online registration and fee payment.

Tentative seat matrix verification: August 4, 2026

Registration begins: August 5, 2026

Last date for registration: August 12, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)

Fee payment: August 5 to August 12, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

Choice filling: August 6 to August 13, 2026

Choice locking: August 12 (4:00 PM) to August 13 (11:00 AM)

Choice filling deadline: August 13, 2026 (11:00 AM)

Seat allotment processing: August 13 to August 16

Round 1 seat allotment result: August 17, 2026

Reporting/joining: August 18 to August 22, 2026

Verification of joined candidates by institutes: August 23, 2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to Register

Candidates wishing to participate in the MCC counselling process must complete online registration during the specified window.

Step 1: Visit the official MCC counselling website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration link once it becomes active.

Step 3: Register using your NEET UG 2026 credentials and enter the required details.

Step 4: Pay the counselling fee before the prescribed deadline.

Step 5: Proceed to choice filling after successful registration.

Step 6: Select your preferred colleges and courses in order of preference.

Step 7: Review your choices carefully and lock them before the choice-locking deadline.

Candidates should remember that registration, fee payment, choice filling and choice locking have separate closing times, making it important to complete each stage well before the deadline.

Academic Session Begins September 8

As per the official schedule, the academic session for undergraduate medical courses will commence on September 8, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete admission formalities within the stipulated joining period after each counselling round.

MCC has also instructed all participating institutes and colleges to treat Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days to ensure timely completion of the counselling process.

Candidates participating in both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota counselling should regularly monitor the official counselling portals for updates, seat matrix releases, allotment results and reporting instructions.