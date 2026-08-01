NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule Released: Round 1 Registration From August 5; Check Full Dates

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule, bringing clarity to the admission timeline for candidates seeking MBBS, BDS and B.Sc Nursing seats through the central counselling process.

As per the schedule, Round 1 registration will begin on August 5, 2026, while the first round of seat allotment will be announced on August 17. The counselling schedule covers four rounds, Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and the Online Stray Vacancy Round.

The schedule applies to counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% seats of Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS institutions and JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal) for MBBS, BDS and B.Sc Nursing courses.

Direct link to check UG AIQ Counselling Schedule 2026

Direct link to check AIQ and State Schedule UG-2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Dates

The first round will begin with verification of the tentative seat matrix by participating institutes on August 4. Candidates can then register and pay the counselling fee from August 5.

Tentative seat matrix verification: August 4

Registration begins: August 5, 2026

Last date of registration: August 12, 2026 up to 3 PM

Payment begins: August 5, 2026

Payment deadline: August 12, up to 6 PM

Choice filling: August 6 to August 13

Choice filling deadline: August 13, up to 11 AM

Choice locking: August 12 from 4 PM to August 13, up to 11 AM

Seat allotment processing: August 13 to August 16

Round 1 seat allotment result: August 17

Reporting/joining: August 18 to August 22

Verification of joined candidates by institutes: August 23

All timings mentioned in the schedule are as per server time.

NEET UG 2026: AIQ/Deemed & Central Universities Counselling Dates

Round 1: August 4 to August 22, 2026

Last date of joining: August 22, 2026

MCC verification of joined candidates: August 23, 2026

Round 2: August 24 to September 8, 2026

Last date of joining: September 8, 2026

MCC verification of joined candidates: September 9, 2026

Round 3: September 10 to September 26, 2026

Last date of joining: September 26, 2026

MCC verification of joined candidates: September 27, 2026

Stray Vacancy Round: September 28 to October 10, 2026

Last date of joining: October 10, 2026

Data of allotted candidates to be shared by MCC: October 3, 2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule: State Counselling Dates

Round 1: August 13 to August 29, 2026

State authorities' verification of joined candidates: August 28 to August 31, 2026

Round 2: August 28 to September 14, 2026

State authorities' verification of joined candidates: September 8 to September 14, 2026

Round 3: September 16 to October 2, 2026

State authorities' verification of joined candidates: September 26 to October 2, 2026

Stray Vacancy Round: October 1 to October 10, 2026

Last date of joining: October 10, 2026

Academic session commencement: September 8, 2026.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to Register

Candidates who want to participate in the MCC counselling process will have to complete registration and fee payment online during the specified window.

The registration process can be followed through these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC counselling website.

Step 2: Open the link for NEET UG 2026 counselling registration once the registration window becomes active.

Step 3: Register using the required NEET UG 2026 credentials and enter the details asked on the portal.

Step 4: Complete the counselling fee payment within the prescribed deadline.

Step 5: After successful registration, proceed to choice filling.

Step 6: Select the preferred courses and colleges in the desired order.

Step 7: Review the choices carefully and lock them within the specified choice-locking window.

Candidates should keep track of the server-time deadlines because registration, payment, choice filling and locking each have separate closing times.

Direct link to check UG AIQ Counselling Schedule 2026

Direct link to check AIQ and State Schedule UG-2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule: Round 2 Counselling Dates

After the completion of Round 1, MCC will begin the second round of counselling. The tentative seat matrix will be verified on August 24.

Tentative seat matrix verification: August 24

Registration and payment: August 25 to August 29, up to 3 PM

Payment deadline: August 29, up to 6 PM

Choice filling: August 25 to August 30

Choice filling deadline: August 30, up to 11 PM

Choice locking: August 30 from 4 PM to 11 PM

Seat allotment processing: August 31 to September 1

Round 2 seat allotment result: September 2

Reporting/joining: September 3 to September 8

Verification of joined candidates: September 9

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule: Round 3 Counselling Schedule

The third round will start with verification of the tentative seat matrix on September 10. Registration and payment will be open from September 11 to September 15.

Tentative seat matrix verification: September 10

Registration and payment: September 11 to September 15, up to 3 PM

Payment deadline: September 15, up to 6 PM

Choice filling: September 11 to September 16

Choice filling deadline: September 16, up to 11 AM

Choice locking: September 15 from 4 PM to September 16, up to 11 AM

Seat allotment processing: September 16 to September 17

Round 3 seat allotment result: September 18

Reporting/joining: September 19 to September 26

Verification of joined candidates: September 27

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule: Online Stray Vacancy Round

The counselling process will conclude with the Online Stray Vacancy Round.

Tentative seat matrix verification: September 27

Registration and payment: September 28 to September 30, up to 3 PM

Payment deadline: September 30, up to 6 PM

Choice filling: September 28 to September 30

Choice filling deadline: September 30, up to 11 PM

Choice locking: September 30 from 4 PM to 11 PM

Seat allotment processing: October 1 to October 2

Stray Vacancy Round result: October 3

Reporting/joining: October 4 to October 10

Academic session to begin from September 8

According to the schedule, the commencement of the academic session for UG courses is September 8, 2026.

Candidates should therefore keep a close watch on the joining deadlines after each round and complete the admission formalities within the prescribed period.

MCC has also directed participating institutes and colleges to treat Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days in view of the limited time available for completing the counselling process.

The counselling schedule covers the central allotment process, while candidates participating in state quota counselling will also need to follow the schedule and instructions issued by their respective state counselling authorities.