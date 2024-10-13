NEET UG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Announced by MCC; 150 New Seats Added For All India Quota

Freepik Image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat allotment results for the third round of NEET UG counselling 2024. Candidates seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs can check their allotment results on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Important Dates

Selected candidates must report to their allotted institutions and complete the admission process between October 14 and 19. Colleges will verify the information of enrolled candidates from October 20 to 21.

How to Check Allotment Results

Visit mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the UG counselling page.

Click on the link labeled ‘FINAL RESULT ROUND 3 UG COUNSELLING 2024’.

Download the PDF to view your seat allotment result.

The MCC added 150 seats in the third round for the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET UG counselling, sourced from medical colleges in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. A total of 10,959 virtual vacancies were available for the third round of counselling for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing.

NEET UG 2024 round 3 allotment result

Upcoming Stray Vacancy Round

Following this round, the MCC will conduct the stray vacancy round for AIQ, deemed universities, and central universities for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses. Registration and fee payment for the stray vacancy round will be open from October 22 to 25, with choice filling and locking available from October 23 to 26. The stray vacancy round seat allotment results will be announced on October 29, and selected candidates can report for admission from October 30 to November 5.

For more updates on MCC NEET UG counselling, candidates should regularly check the official website.