NEET PG Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the round 1 seat allotment results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) today, September 28.

The results will be made available on MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who were selected in the first round of NEET PG seat allocation must report to medical colleges. MCC NEET PG counselling reporting at colleges is scheduled from September 29 to October 4.

The seat allotment will be conducted for Medical MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB students. MCC released the provisional round 1 results of NEET PG counselling on Tuesday, September 27.

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 11 AM of 28.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” an MCC statement said.

The NEET PG 2022 counselling process is divided into four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. Each round of NEET PG counselling has its separate set of rules.