NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Check Schedule, Dates And Documents | AI

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the process of registering for Round 1 NEET PG Counselling 2026 on its official website, which is www.mcc.nic.in. Students who are eligible for the counselling can register themselves online for getting admission into postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, DN and postgraduate diploma courses.

Counselling will be conducted in respect of 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities and other institutions taking part in the counselling by MCC. The students have to register themselves, pay fees and provide their preference of institutions and course within the stipulated time period.

As per the schedule of counselling, the registration process for All India Quota, Deemed & Central Universities will be from October 12 to October 24, 2026.

Direct link to check the counselling schedule

Direct link to apply for counselling

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round-Wise Schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the tentative schedule for NEET PG 2026 counselling for All India Quota (AIQ), deemed and central universities, alongside the corresponding state counselling timelines.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1

All India Quota, Deemed And Central Universities

Seat matrix verification: October 10–12, 2026

Registration and payment: October 12–21, 2026

Choice filling: October 13–22, 2026

Choice locking: October 21–22, 2026

Seat allotment processing: October 22–23, 2026

Seat allotment result: October 24, 2026

Reporting and joining: October 26–November 2, 2026

Verification of joined candidates: November 3, 2026

State Counselling

Round 1 counselling: October 21–November 2, 2026

Last date of joining: November 10, 2026

Note: The schedule is tentative. Participating institutes and colleges have been directed to treat Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days to ensure adherence to the counselling timeline. Candidates should check the official MCC notification and their respective state counselling authority’s website for updates.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: How To Register

Students can make use of the below-mentioned steps in order to successfully complete the registration procedure for the first round:

1. Go to the MCC official website www.mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET PG 2026 counselling registration link.

3. Opt for the new registration button.

4. Provide necessary details related to the NEET PG examination and the candidate himself/herself.

5. Login into the counselling portal by setting login credentials.

6. Complete the registration form.

7. Pay the registration and security fee if any.

8. Submit the form.

9. After registering, candidates need to put in their choice of college and courses before the prescribed deadline.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for counselling and admission:

NEET PG 2026 admit card and scorecard

MBBS marksheets

MBBS degree certificate or provisional degree certificate

Permanent or provisional medical registration certificate

Internship completion certificate

Valid government-issued photo identity proof

Date of birth proof

Category certificate, if applicable

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) certificate, where applicable

Recent passport-size photographs

NRI-related documents, where applicable

Any additional documents required by the MCC or the allotted institution

Candidates must ensure that their certificates are valid and that the information provided during registration matches their supporting documents. They should also check the specific document requirements of their allotted college before reporting for admission.

Other round counselling schedule

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 2

All India Quota, Deemed And Central Universities

Registration and payment: November 6–11, 2026

Choice filling: November 7–12, 2026

Choice locking: November 11–12, 2026

Seat allotment processing: November 12–13, 2026

Seat allotment result: November 14, 2026

Reporting and joining: November 16–23, 2026

Verification of joined candidates: November 24, 2026

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State Counselling

Round 2 counselling: November 14–23, 2026

Last date of joining: November 30, 2026

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 3

All India Quota, Deemed And Central Universities

Seat matrix verification: November 25–26, 2026

Registration and payment: November 26–December 1, 2026

Choice filling: November 27–December 2, 2026

Choice locking: December 1–2, 2026

Seat allotment processing: December 2–3, 2026

Seat allotment result: December 4, 2026

Reporting and joining: December 5–12, 2026

Verification of joined candidates: December 14, 2026

State Counselling

Round 3 counselling: December 4–12, 2026

Last date of joining: December 18, 2026

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Stray Vacancy Round

All India Quota, Deemed And Central Universities

Seat matrix verification: December 15, 2026

Registration and payment: December 16–21, 2026

Choice filling: December 16–21, 2026

Choice locking: December 21, 2026

Seat allotment result: December 24, 2026

Reporting and joining: December 24–31, 2026

State Counselling

Stray vacancy round: December 22–25, 2026

Last date of joining: December 31, 2026

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Commencement of the PG academic session: November 20, 2026

MCC verification of joined candidates and data-sharing activities will follow the dates specified in the official schedule.