SSC GD Constable Result 2026 Declared At ssc.gov.in; Over 1.97 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted For PET, PST, Check Direct Link And Steps

Staff Selection Commission |

SSC GD Constable Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC GD Constable Result 2026 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based examination held on April 27 and May 30 can check their qualifying status by downloading the result PDF from the portal.

According to the result data, 21,56,776 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 1,97,408 have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The shortlisted candidates include 15,782 female candidates and 1,81,251 male candidates for forces other than the Secretariat Security Force (SSF). Additionally, 375 male candidates have been shortlisted against all-India SSF vacancies.

SSC GD Constable Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Results section on the homepage.

Step. 3: Look for the SSC GD Constable Result 2026 link.

Step 4: Open the relevant result PDF.

Step 5: Search for your roll number or name in the document.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that they access the result through the official SSC website and retain a copy for subsequent recruitment stages.

What’s next?

Provisionally shortlisted candidates in the online test shall be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) and thereafter go through the stage of document verification and other stages in the selection process as may be applicable.

The shortlisted candidates shall keep themselves posted about the physical tests through the website of the SSC.

Final selection shall be made subject to recruitment rules and selection process as applicable.

SSC GD Constable Result 2026: Recruitment Details

The SSC GD Constable exam is held to select candidates for the posts of Constables (GD) in CAPFs, the Secretariat Security Force, and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. The recruitment process has declared 25,487 posts in total among the participating forces, out of which the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has declared the maximum number of vacancies.