Kerala: 19-Year-Old Mini Cooper Driver Arrested After Three Students Killed In Crash; Old Videos Show Speeding | Video

Kerala: Video Shows Mini Cooper Driver Speeding Over 200 Kmph Before Killing 3 Near Kochi Airport | suhail___sajeev's Instagram & X @KP_Aashish

The speeding Mini Cooper allegedly hit a scooter from behind near Nedumbassery, killing three students. Videos showing the driver travelling at over 200 kmph have also surfaced.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a speeding Mini Cooper allegedly rammed a scooter, killing three students near Nedumbassery in Kerala’s Ernakulam district in the early hours of Sunday. The incident has sparked outrage, with old videos showing the teenager driving at high speeds now circulating on social media.

Kerala, Nedumbassery 🚨⚠️ Drunk 19 year Mini Cooper Driver overspeeding more like a rocket at 1:41am (CCTV), rammed 2 wheeler, 3 Dead…@DriveSmart_IN @dabir @InfraEye https://t.co/bR8gggkcgb — Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) October 12, 2026

The driver, identified as Suhail Sajeev, was behind the wheel when the car hit the scooter at around 1.45 am. The victims, identified as Devika, 21, Gopika, 22, and Ijaz, 21, were travelling towards the airport area when the accident took place, police said.

Scooter Dragged For Nearly 100 Metres

According to police, the Mini Cooper hit the scooter from behind, throwing all three riders onto the road. The impact was so severe that the car reportedly dragged the scooter for nearly 100 metres before coming to a halt, NDTV reports.

Devika and Gopika died on the spot, while Ijaz was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against Suhail, who is also suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Luxury Car Was A Birthday Gift

Amid the outrage over the accident, an old video showing Suhail’s mother speaking about gifting him the Mini Cooper has surfaced on social media. In the Malayalam video, she explains that her son had wanted the luxury car for a long time and that the family was happy to fulfil his wish.

She also mentions that she had initially considered buying the vehicle around her own birthday in December before eventually arranging it as a gift for her son. The video has attracted fresh attention following the fatal accident.

Old Videos Show Speeding At Over 200 kmph

Police have also found videos that appear to show Suhail driving at speeds exceeding 200 kmph. The footage has raised serious concerns about reckless driving and the dangers it poses to other road users.

The case has drawn further criticism following reports of remarks Suhail allegedly made to police after the crash. According to the reports, he asked, “What are roads meant for? Driving, right?” He also allegedly claimed that his father would take care of the matter.

Minister Orders Action Against Bars

Kerala Excise Minister M Liju has directed officials to take action against bars that allegedly served alcohol to Suhail before the accident. Police suspect that the teenager consumed alcohol at multiple establishments before getting behind the wheel.

The legal drinking age in Kerala is 23, making it unlawful for establishments to serve alcohol to a 19-year-old. The allegations have also brought the role of bars serving underage customers under scrutiny.

Fatal Crash Raises Questions Over Road Safety

The deaths of three young people have once again highlighted the devastating consequences of dangerous driving. The videos of alleged speeding, the claims about alcohol consumption and the teenager’s reported remarks after the crash have added to public anger.

The incident also raises troubling questions about responsibility behind the wheel and the importance of enforcing traffic and drinking laws. What began as a journey towards the airport area ended in tragedy for three students, leaving serious concerns over road safety and accountability.