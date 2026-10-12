As Screen Time Rises, Author Amish Tripathi And Experts Urge Parents To Cultivate Reading Habits In Children | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: As children spend more time on screens, a panel of authors and early-childhood educators have stressed the need to make reading part of everyday life, saying the habit must start at home rather than remain limited to school assignments and examinations.

The discussion brought together author Amish Tripathi, early-childhood educator Dr Swati Popat Vats and Kranti Gada, founder of neOwn to explore how reading can help children develop imagination, independent thinking and a better understanding of the world around them.

Also Watch:

“Children don’t listen, they imitate,” Tripathi said, highlighting the role parents play in shaping a child’s habits. When children see adults make time for books, they are more likely to develop an interest in reading.

Vats urged parents not to hand over childhood to devices. She cautioned against replacing everyday parental interactions with technology, pointing to a future where lullabies are sung by Siri and bedtime stories are read by Alexa. Very young children, she noted, often believe the voices around them are alive, making human interaction especially important in their early years.

She also reminded parents not to measure a child’s worth through academic results. A report card, she said, should not define who a child is or determine their value.

Underlining the lasting importance of reading, Vats said, “Reading is the best dharohar you can give your kids.” She emphasised that introducing children to books early can give them something valuable that stays with them as they grow.

Gada compared reading to a long-term investment, saying, “Reading is like an SIP.” Just as regular investments build over time, small and consistent reading sessions can gradually help children develop a lasting habit.

The speakers also discussed how reading differs from consuming content on screens. While videos present images and stories directly, books encourage children to imagine characters, places and situations for themselves.

The panel stressed that reading should not become another academic burden or a task driven only by marks. Children should have the freedom to explore books, ask questions and discover the stories and subjects that interest them.

On artificial intelligence and digital media, the speakers called for balance, emphasising that technology should support learning rather than replace human connection, curiosity and independent thought.