World Investor Week 2026: NSE Signs Two MoUs With Vignan Foundation, AITWA To Boost Financial Literacy Under Project Jagrook | X / @NSEIndia

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE), under the aegis of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has signed two MoUs to expand financial literacy and investor awareness among college students and transport sector workers, including truck drivers, under the Project Jagrook campaign during World Investor Week 2026.

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In a release issued, NSE said the initiatives aim to strengthen investor awareness, promote responsible investment decisions and protect investors against financial fraud.

As part of the initiative, NSE signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research to train and develop partner trainers for financial literacy and securities market awareness programmes.

The collaboration will operate under the Mentoring of University/College Students by Trainers (MUST) initiative.

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Additionally, “National Stock Exchange of India Limited, All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), signed MoU, wherein NSE will act as a knowledge partner of AITWA,” the release added.

Under the agreement, the exchange will serve as a knowledge partner to provide financial literacy and investor awareness training to the association's members, employees and nominated personnel.

The 10th edition of World Investor Week (WIW), organised annually under the aegis of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), is being observed in India from October 5 to 11, 2026, under the theme 'Samajh Se Investing Simple'.

The ‘Samajh Se Investing Simple’ campaign, launched by SEBI in collaboration with Securities Market Partners (SMPs), aims to simplify investing by promoting financial literacy and investor awareness, enabling individuals to make informed and responsible investment decisions.

“With approximately 13.66 crore unique registered PAN counts in a nation of approximately 1.47 billion, sustained, year-round education and scam-prevention remain essential priorities under SEBI’s principles-based regulation and the IOSCO-aligned WIW framework,” the release said.

NSE conducts Investor Awareness Programmes (IAPs) across India through physical, hybrid and digital platforms to educate new and existing investors about financial products, investment fundamentals and safe investing practices. The exchange conducted 14,679 such programmes in FY2024-25, while over 24,500 programmes were organised across all 36 states and Union Territories during FY2025-26 and the first half of FY2026-27 combined, it said in the release.

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