NEET-PG candidates joke about exam essentials on Twitter

Photo- Education Desk

After the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for postgraduates (NEET-PG) finished, candidates claimed that the centers were not appropriate, and the facilities disappointed most of them.

While many have even addressed the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), some have now taken to Twitter, trolling the centers and making jokes about the NEET-PG exam essentials.

@boneteacher on Twitter, Dr. Abbas Ali, tweeted saying that a working USB mouse should be one of the essentials to be carried at the exam along with the hall ticket and ID Proof.

He suggested that perhaps the mouse in the center was not working, but many others commented below, sharing what else they thought could be brought to the centers.

"A duster so dust doesn’t irritate you, and you don’t sneeze excessively," wrote another candidate, Aditya Patil.

Additionally, a candidate, Dr. Shubhi Jain on Twitter, suggested that since the exam center had no AC cooler, the essentials list should include one.

"A hall ticket, Id Proof, and most importantly, an AC cooler," her list read.

The father of another NEET=PG candidate, soundar Arajan, wrote on Twitter that the list should include a good fast internet server.

"My son came out by 2 pm as their upload took 1 hr 45 mts," his tweet read.

While most of the candidates shared one essential each, another, @BtsSriharshaJ, went overboard with his list.

"Webcam (images taken were not identified by the server), white background screen, good internet connection, and a room freshener, to nullify the smell from the toilets just a wall away," he wrote.