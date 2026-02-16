 NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result On Feb 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result On Feb 21

NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result On Feb 21

Registration for the NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round has begun on the MCC website. Candidates can apply from February 16 to 20, 2026. Seat allotment will be announced on February 21, with reporting due by February 28.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
article-image

NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Registration for the NEET PG stray vacancy round for the 2026–2027 academic year opens on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling/. To apply for the Round-4 counselling, candidates should visit the link on the homepage. The stray vacancy round registration window will be open until February 20, 2026, in accordance with the schedule that the conducting authority has given.

NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Important dates

Candidates can check the counselling schedule below:

Registration: February 16 to February 20, 2026

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result On Feb 21
NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result On Feb 21
Shanaya Kapoor Gets Emotional Over Audience Response For Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Came When I Didn't Have The Most Confidence...'
Shanaya Kapoor Gets Emotional Over Audience Response For Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Came When I Didn't Have The Most Confidence...'
India-UK Deepen Ties In Education; British Council Announces Opening Of 8 University Campuses
India-UK Deepen Ties In Education; British Council Announces Opening Of 8 University Campuses
Shaheen Afridi & Usman Tariq Left Standing In Embarrassment As Team India Walks Past Without Shaking Hands Post IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Match; Video
Shaheen Afridi & Usman Tariq Left Standing In Embarrassment As Team India Walks Past Without Shaking Hands Post IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Match; Video

Seat Allotment Result: February 21, 2026

Last Date of Reporting to Allotted College: February 28, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Steps to register

To apply for the NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round counselling, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Check out mcc.nic.in, the official NEET PG website.

Step 2: Go to the Candidate Activity Board and select "New Registration 2025."

Step 3: Click the 'New candidate registration' link that appears on the screen now.

Step 4: Complete the required information on the form.

Step 5: Pay the registration fees for round four counselling.

Step 6: Save the completed application form to your computer for later use.

Candidates should visit the MCC's official website for additional relevant information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result On Feb 21
NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result On Feb 21
India-UK Deepen Ties In Education; British Council Announces Opening Of 8 University Campuses
India-UK Deepen Ties In Education; British Council Announces Opening Of 8 University Campuses
UP NEET PG 2026 Mop-Up Allotment Result Likely Today: Check Required Documents & Reservation Details
UP NEET PG 2026 Mop-Up Allotment Result Likely Today: Check Required Documents & Reservation Details
RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins For 650 Posts At rbi.org.in; Here’s The...
RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins For 650 Posts At rbi.org.in; Here’s The...
SBI Mains Result 2026: Announcement Expected Soon; Check Process, Scorecard Details & Salary...
SBI Mains Result 2026: Announcement Expected Soon; Check Process, Scorecard Details & Salary...