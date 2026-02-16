NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result On Feb 21

NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Registration for the NEET PG stray vacancy round for the 2026–2027 academic year opens on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling/. To apply for the Round-4 counselling, candidates should visit the link on the homepage. The stray vacancy round registration window will be open until February 20, 2026, in accordance with the schedule that the conducting authority has given.

NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Important dates

Candidates can check the counselling schedule below:

Registration: February 16 to February 20, 2026

Seat Allotment Result: February 21, 2026

Last Date of Reporting to Allotted College: February 28, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Steps to register

To apply for the NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round counselling, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Check out mcc.nic.in, the official NEET PG website.

Step 2: Go to the Candidate Activity Board and select "New Registration 2025."

Step 3: Click the 'New candidate registration' link that appears on the screen now.

Step 4: Complete the required information on the form.

Step 5: Pay the registration fees for round four counselling.

Step 6: Save the completed application form to your computer for later use.

Candidates should visit the MCC's official website for additional relevant information.