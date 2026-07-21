NEET PG 2026 Registration Closes Today At 11:55 PM; Apply At natboard.edu.in Before Deadline

NEET PG 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conclude the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 today, July 21, at 11:55 PM. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.
The NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based mode on August 30, 2026, at examination centres across the country. The results are expected to be declared by September 30, 2026.
NEET PG 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check out the important dates for the NEET PG 2026:
Online application started: July 1, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)
Last date to apply: July 21, 2026 (11:55 PM)
Test city intimation: August 11, 2026
NEET PG 2026 exam: August 30, 2026
Result declaration: By September 30, 2026
NEET PG 2026 Registration: How to Apply
Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2026 Registration link.
Step 3: Register by entering the required personal details.
Step 4: Log in and complete the application form.
Step 5: Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.
Step 6: Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
Step 7: Review all details carefully before submitting the form.
Step 8: Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.
NEET PG 2026 Application Fee
General/OBC candidates: ₹3,500
SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹2,500
Payment Modes
Candidates can pay the application fee through:
Net Banking
Credit Card
Debit Card
NEET PG 2026: Helpdesk
Candidates facing any issues during the registration process can contact the NBEMS helpdesk at +91 7996165333, available from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except Sundays and Gazetted holidays. They can also raise queries through the Helpdesk tab available after logging into the application portal.