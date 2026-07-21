NEET PG 2026 Registration Closes Today At 11:55 PM; Apply At natboard.edu.in Before Deadline

NEET PG 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conclude the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 today, July 21, at 11:55 PM. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based mode on August 30, 2026, at examination centres across the country. The results are expected to be declared by September 30, 2026.

Direct Link To Register

Direct Link To Submit Query

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the NEET PG 2026:

Online application started: July 1, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)

Last date to apply: July 21, 2026 (11:55 PM)

Test city intimation: August 11, 2026

NEET PG 2026 exam: August 30, 2026

Result declaration: By September 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2026 Registration link.

Step 3: Register by entering the required personal details.

Step 4: Log in and complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Step 7: Review all details carefully before submitting the form.

Step 8: Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG 2026 Application Fee

General/OBC candidates: ₹3,500

SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹2,500

Payment Modes

Candidates can pay the application fee through:

Net Banking

Credit Card

Debit Card

NEET PG 2026: Helpdesk

Candidates facing any issues during the registration process can contact the NBEMS helpdesk at +91 7996165333, available from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except Sundays and Gazetted holidays. They can also raise queries through the Helpdesk tab available after logging into the application portal.