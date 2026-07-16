Build New NTA: NTA Recruitment 2026 Opens For Joint Director, Deputy Director & Other Posts; Salary Up To  ₹2.09 Lakh, Apply By August 7 

NTA Recruitment 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from eligible candidates for various Group A and Group B posts on a deputation/service basis. The recruitment drive aims to fill nine vacancies across five posts, including Joint Director, Research Scientist 'C', Deputy Director, Assistant Director, and Senior Superintendent (Accounts).

Interested candidates must submit their applications through the proper channel along with the required documents. The last date for receipt of applications is August 7, 2026, by 5 PM.

Direct Link To Check Notification

NTA is inviting applications to fill various posts on deputation basis



Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the proper channel before 07 August 2026. Complete details are available on the official website.https://t.co/zrcTMDfrQl#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams… pic.twitter.com/203Xhm1MUs — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 16, 2026

NTA Recruitment 2026: Vacancies

Candidates can check out available vacancies for the following posts:

Joint Director (Group A): 3 vacancies | Pay Level: 12

Research Scientist 'C' (Group A): 1 vacancy | Pay Level: 12

Deputy Director (Group A): 2 vacancies | Pay Level: 11

Assistant Director (Group A): 2 vacancies | Pay Level: 10

Senior Superintendent/Senior Superintendent (Accounts) (Group B): 1 vacancy | Pay Level: 7

NTA Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can apply by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website and download the detailed vacancy notification and application form.

Step 2: Carefully read the eligibility criteria and instructions.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and attach all required documents.

Step 4: Get the application submitted through the Cadre Controlling Authority/Parent Organisation along with the prescribed certificates.

Step 5: Clearly mention "Application for the post of ________" on the envelope containing the application.

Step 6: Send the application by post to:

Director (Administration)

National Testing Agency

First Floor, MDBP Building

Okhla Industrial Estate

New Delhi – 110020

Step 7: Additionally, email a copy of the application to dir-admin@nta.gov.in.

Step 8: Ensure both the postal application and email copy reach NTA by August 7, 2026 (5 PM).

NTA Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The maximum age limit for all posts is 56 years as on the closing date of application.

Candidates must be officers or employees of the Central Government, State Governments, Union Territory Administrations, autonomous or statutory bodies, public sector undertakings, or All India Services, depending on the post. Eligibility also includes specific educational qualifications, relevant work experience, and service in corresponding pay levels as prescribed in the notification.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in academic, education, technical, finance, administration, legal, or examination management.

NTA Recruitment 2026: Post-wise Pay Levels

Joint Director (Group A): Pay Level 12 (7th CPC) – ₹78,800 to ₹2,09,200

Research Scientist 'C' (Group A): Pay Level 12 (7th CPC) – ₹78,800 to ₹2,09,200

Deputy Director (Group A): Pay Level 11 (7th CPC) – ₹67,700 to ₹2,08,700

Assistant Director (Group A): Pay Level 10 (7th CPC) – ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500

Senior Superintendent / Senior Superintendent (Accounts) (Group B): Pay Level 7 (7th CPC) – ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400

NTA Recruitment 2026: Documents Required

Applicants must submit the following along with the application:

Duly filled application form

No Objection Certificate (NOC)

Vigilance Clearance Certificate

Integrity Certificate

APARs for the last five years

Experience certificate (where applicable)

Self-attested educational qualification certificates

Other supporting documents specified in the notification

Applications that are incomplete or not forwarded through the proper channel will not be considered.