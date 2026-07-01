NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Issues Advisory For Applicants; Test City Not First Come First Serve; Test Centre May Be Allotted Anywhere In India

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an important advisory for candidates planning to apply for the NEET PG 2026 examination. The advisory outlines several changes in the application process and provides important instructions that candidates must follow while filling out the application form and appearing for the exam.

Test City Will Not Be Allotted on a First Come, First Serve Basis

NBEMS has clarified that candidates do not need to rush to submit their application forms. Unlike previous years, test city allotment will not be based on who applies first. Submitting the application early will not increase the chances of getting a preferred test state, city or centre.

Candidates Must Choose Three Preferred Test States

While filling out the application form, candidates will have to select three preferred test states.

The first preferred state must be the same as the correspondence state mentioned in the application form.

The remaining two preferred states should be neighbouring states.

Correspondence Address Cannot Be Changed Later

Candidates must provide a valid correspondence address along with an acceptable address proof. Once the application form is submitted, the correspondence address and test state preferences cannot be changed, even during the correction window. Therefore, candidates should fill in these details carefully.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Test Centre May Be Allotted Anywhere in India

NBEMS will try to allot a test centre based on the candidate's preferences. However, due to administrative, security, technical, or logistical reasons, candidates may be assigned a test city or centre anywhere in India if required.

Upload Recent and Clear Documents

Candidates must upload:

A recent photograph taken within the last three months.

A clear signature.

Other required images as per the official guidelines.

Applications with unclear, edited, morphed, or incorrect images may be rejected, and admit cards may not be issued.

Check All Details Before Final Submission

Candidates should carefully verify every detail before submitting the application form. NBEMS will not allow changes after final submission.

Details such as category, date of birth, PwBD status, contact information, and other personal information should be entered correctly, as the same details may also be used during the counselling and admission process.

Provide Correct Information

Candidates are responsible for submitting accurate information and valid supporting documents. Providing false or misleading information can lead to cancellation of candidature and other appropriate action.

Keep Email ID and Mobile Number Active

Candidates should ensure that their registered email ID and mobile number remain active throughout the examination and counselling process. NBEMS will send important updates through the registered email and publish notices on its official website and WhatsApp channel. All the important correspondence will be shared through the same channels.

Do Not Share Personal Details

Candidates should not share their NEET PG 2026 application details, application sequence number, password, Aadhaar number, mobile number, email ID, educational qualifications, or any other exam-related information with anyone who is not officially authorised. Fraudsters may misuse this information by making fake promises about improving marks, securing admission, providing exam help, or offering unfair means. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will not be responsible for any problems that arise if candidates share their personal or exam-related details with unauthorised individuals.

Aadhaar-Based Verification Introduced

NBEMS is introducing Aadhaar-based authentication for NEET PG 2026.

Candidates should:

Enter their Aadhaar number correctly wherever required.

Ensure that Aadhaar is unlocked before reporting to the examination centre.

Avoid applying mehendi, ink, paint, or any substance on their fingers or hands, as it may affect biometric verification.

If Aadhaar authentication fails, NBEMS may use alternative verification methods, including iris-based authentication.

Reach the Examination Centre Early

Candidates should report to the examination centre well before the reporting time to complete identity verification, biometric checks, and security procedures without delays.

Candidates should avoid making fixed travel plans immediately after the examination. Security checks and verification procedures may take additional time, so they should keep the entire day free.

Regularly Check Email

Candidates should regularly check their inbox, spam folder, and junk folder for emails from NBEMS and counselling authorities. They should also ensure that their mailbox is not full and that official emails are not blocked.

Avoid Unfair Practices and Trust Only Official Information

NBEMS has warned candidates against impersonation, cheating, or using unfair means during the examination. Such activities may result in cancellation of candidature, debarment from future examinations, and legal action.

Candidates should not rely on rumours or unverified information circulating on social media or other unofficial platforms. They should refer only to the official NBEMS website, registered email communications, and the official NBEMS WhatsApp channel for authentic updates.

Documents Accepted as Correspondence Address Proof

Candidates can submit any one of the following as valid correspondence address proof:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

Passport

Driving Licence

Ration Card

Domicile or Residence Certificate

Medical registration certificate

MBBS degree or internship certificate

Government posting or service certificate

Recent electricity, water, gas, or landline bill

Bank passbook or bank statement

Registered rent agreement

Hostel or PG allotment letter

Employer certificate

Property tax receipt

Notarised residence affidavit

Other officially accepted address documents mentioned in the Information Bulletin.

Candidates are advised to read the complete Information Bulletin carefully before submitting their applications and follow all the instructions to avoid any issues during the application, examination, and counselling process.