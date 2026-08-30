NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Announces Re-Exam For Candidates Affected By Power Failure In Jaipur On September 5 |

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination for candidates who could not complete the NEET PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur due to an internal power failure.

According to a notice issued by NBEMS on August 30, 2026, the affected candidates from the iON Digital Zone (iDZ) Sitapura centres, Jaipur (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683) will appear for the re-examination on September 5, 2026 (Saturday) at 3 PM.

NEET PG re-exam on September 5

The re-examination has been scheduled specifically for candidates who were unable to complete their NEET PG 2026 examination at the two affected Sitapura centres.

NBEMS said the examination at these centres could not be completed because of internal power failure issues, which it attributed to TCS Ltd., the examination conducting agency.

The board has expressed regret to the affected candidates for the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

NEET PG 2026 re-examination details:

Date: September 5, 2026

Day: Saturday

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan

Affected Centres: iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura

TC Nos: 41682 and 41683

Eligible candidates: Candidates who could not complete the examination at the affected centres

Revised admit cards to be issued

NBEMS said the venue details for the re-examination will be communicated separately. The board will also issue revised admit cards to the candidates who are required to appear for the re-examination.

Candidates affected by the disruption are therefore advised to wait for the official communication from NBEMS regarding the re-examination venue and admit card.