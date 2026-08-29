CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Result Out For 5 Subjects At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint CSIR-UGC NET result of June 2026 today, 29th August. The candidates who have appeared in the exam are now able to view and download their scorecards from the official CSIR-UGC NET website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam was held on 17th and 18th July 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for five subjects. A total number of 1,87,739 candidates applied in the exam, out of which 1,50,057 appeared.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the official announcement

Students are advised to visit the official website where they can view their marks and scorecard.

Official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in

They will have to log in with their credentials on the official website to view their scorecard.

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam: Subject-wise details

Life Sciences: 83,546 registered; 67,650 appeared

Mathematical Sciences: 31,574 registered; 24,964 appeared

Physical Sciences: 27,791 registered; 21,810 appeared

Chemical Sciences: 38,740 registered; 30,885 appeared

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences: 6,088 registered; 4,748 appeared

Total: 1,87,739 registered; 1,50,057 appeared

Exam centres: 224 cities across India

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026: Gender-wise attendance

Of the 1,87,739 candidates who registered for the examination, 1,50,057 candidates appeared.

Female candidates registered: 1,11,274

Female candidates appeared: 90,380

Male candidates registered: 76,463

Male candidates appeared: 59,675

Third-gender candidates registered: 2

Third-gender candidates appeared: 2

Steps to check the result

The candidates can download their scorecards following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of CSIR-UGC NET, which is csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result/scorecard from the home page.

Step 3: Log in with the relevant details.

Step 4: The details will be submitted to view the result.

Step 5: The scorecard of the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard. Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 answer key challenge process

Before declaring the result, NTA displayed the provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates on its website from August 16 to August 18, 2026, up to 11 PM, inviting challenges.

The challenges submitted by candidates were reviewed and verified by subject experts. The results have subsequently been processed on the basis of the answer keys finalised by the experts.

Eligibility verification after result

NTA has clarified that the eligibility criteria, self-declaration and other required documents of candidates who qualify will be verified by the concerned authorities according to the norms specified in the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Information Bulletin.

Candidates are therefore advised to retain their scorecards and relevant documents and follow further instructions issued by the concerned authorities.