NMC Releases List Of 52,690 PG Medical Students Admitted In 2025-26; Check MD/MS/Diploma Names At nmc.org.in

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the details of 52,690 students admitted to postgraduate medical education broad specialty courses for the 2025-26 academic year. The list covers students admitted to MD, MS and Diploma programmes in medical colleges and institutions under the purview of the NMC.

The NMC issued a public notice dated August 28, 2026, asking all postgraduate medical students admitted during the 2025-26 academic year to check the uploaded list and ensure that their names and admission details are reflected.

Direct link to read the official notice

NMC PG Admission List 2025-26: 52,690 Students Listed

According to the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) notice, a total of 52,690 students admitted to postgraduate courses for the 2025-26 academic year have had their details uploaded on the NMC portal.

The list pertains to Broad Specialty postgraduate medical courses, including:

MD (Doctor of Medicine)

MS (Master of Surgery)

Diploma courses

NMC said the list has been published after medical colleges were directed to upload details of students admitted through the common counselling process.

NMC PG Medical Admission List 2025-26: What the Commission said

According to the notice issued by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), medical colleges were earlier directed to upload details of students admitted to postgraduate medical education programmes for the 2025-26 academic year.

The Postgraduate Medical Education Regulation, 2023 provides for admission to postgraduate-level medical education through common counselling. Following the completion of the counselling period, PGMEB had asked medical colleges to upload the details of students admitted to postgraduate courses.

Despite repeated circulars and public notices, the NMC noted that some medical colleges had not uploaded student details, while some others had submitted incomplete information.

Based on the details uploaded on the NMC portal, the Commission has now identified 52,690 students admitted to postgraduate courses for 2025-26.

Students asked to check their names

The NMC has specifically advised students pursuing MD/MS/Diploma broad specialty courses who secured admission for the 2025-26 academic year to check the published list.

Students should verify that their names are included in the list uploaded by the Commission.

Steps to check the names

Candidates can check their names by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the NMC website.

Step 2: Open the PDF containing the PG student admission list for the 2025-26 academic year.

Step 3: Use the PDF's search function by pressing Ctrl+F on a computer or the search option on a mobile device.

Step 4: Enter your name and check whether your details appear in the list.

Step 5: Students should also verify the details carefully against their admission records.

Direct PDF: NMC PG 2025-26 Student Admission List

What if a student's name is missing?

Students who were admitted to a postgraduate medical education broad specialty programme for 2025-26, but whose names do not appear in the NMC list, have been asked to take immediate action.

The NMC has advised such students to contact the concerned Directorate of Medical Education (DME) or counselling authority through their respective colleges.

Students should not ignore a missing entry, as the Commission has specifically asked them to verify their details against the published list.

Why the list was released

The list follows multiple directions issued by PGMEB to medical colleges to submit details of postgraduate admissions.

According to the notice:

PGMEB had issued public notices on March 25 and March 30, 2025, asking medical colleges to upload student admission details.

The deadline was initially set as April 15, 2025.

The deadline was subsequently extended through a notice dated May 25, 2026, up to June 8, 2026.

Despite these communications, some colleges did not upload the required details, while others submitted incomplete data.

The NMC has now published details of 52,690 students whose admission data has been uploaded on its portal.

The NMC has asked all concerned students and stakeholders to take note of the instructions and complete the necessary verification. Students whose names are missing from the list should approach their respective medical colleges and the concerned Directorate of Medical Education/counselling authority without delay.