NEET PG 2024 Results OUT Soon; All Key Details Inside!

NEET PG Results 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2024 on August 11, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts at 416 centres across 170 cities.

The candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting the results. The NBEMS is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 results soon on its official website at natboard.edu.in.

Once released, candidates will be able to access and download their scorecards from the official website using their login credentials.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Select the result link from the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary information to see your outcome

Step 4: Your outcome will now be visible on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Now, Save and download a copy for future use

To view their results, students must enter their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

If candidates notice any discrepancies in their results or have any questions about them, it is also advised that they immediately contact the appropriate officials.

About NEET PG

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination, which is the single entrance examination. This exam is conducted in order to shortlist candidates for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses.

No other entrance examination, either at the state or the institution level, is valid for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses. Qualifying NEET-PG is mandatory for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various universities and institutions in the country. NEETPG is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.